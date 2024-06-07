The Board has also approved the proposal to convene 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday, 29th June, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate AUairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Annual report-Disclosure under regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024) Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) regulation 2015, we hereby enclose the summary of the proceedings of AGM held on saturday, 29 June, 2024 through Video Conferencin (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM). Kindly take on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI LODR 2015, Please find the attached voting results bearing details of remote e voting and e voting during the AGM which conducted only through electronic means. We are also enclosing scrutinizer report on e-voting . Kindly take the same on records Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2024)