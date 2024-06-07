iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Concord Biotech Ltd AGM

2,288.35
(-1.68%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:24:58 AM

Concord Biotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Jun 202423 May 2024
The Board has also approved the proposal to convene 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday, 29th June, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate AUairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Annual report-Disclosure under regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024) Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) regulation 2015, we hereby enclose the summary of the proceedings of AGM held on saturday, 29 June, 2024 through Video Conferencin (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM). Kindly take on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI LODR 2015, Please find the attached voting results bearing details of remote e voting and e voting during the AGM which conducted only through electronic means. We are also enclosing scrutinizer report on e-voting . Kindly take the same on records Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2024)

Concord Biotech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Concord Biotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.