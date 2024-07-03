Sasken Technologies Ltd Summary

Sasken Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in the State of Gujarat on February 13, 1989 as ASIC Technologies Private Limited. On October 13, 1992, Company name was changed to Silicon Automation Systems (India) Private Limited and again to Silicon Automation Systems Limited on December 30, 1998. On October 17, 2000, Company changed the name to Sasken Communication Technologies Limited and later, the name of the Company was changed to Sasken Technologies Limited effective from February 14, 2017.Sasken Technologies is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Smart Devices & Wearables, Enterprise Grade Devices, SatCom and Transportation industries. For over 30 years and with multiple patents, Sasken has transformed the businesses of over a 100 Fortune 500 companies, powering over a billion devices through its services and IP. Established in 1989, Sasken employs around 1,500 people, operating from state-of-the-art centers and offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata (India), Kaustinen, Tampere and Vantaa (Finland). Sasken also has its presence across Germany, Japan and USA.The Company helps businesses across the communications value chain accelerate product development life cycles. Sasken offers a unique combination of research and development consultancy, wireless software products and software services, and works with Network OEMs, Semiconductor Vendors, Terminal Device OEMs and Operators across the world. In addition to being directly involved in the development of a variety of technologies, Sasken is a member of premier technology bodies including ITU, 3GPP, GCF, MPEG-ISO, WiMAX, NFC, DLNA and ATM, DSL & SDR forums. During year 1994, Sasken began investing in research and development in the telecom space. An ISO 9001:1994 compliant certification was obtained by the company in the year 1996 and in the identical year, SCTL started to participate in standards bodies such as ITU/T. The first licensing deal in the DSL technology space was awarded to the company in the year of 1997. During the same year of 2000, the company awarded its first licensing deal in the wireless space. An ISO9001: 2000 compliant certification was handed over to the company in period of 2001 and in immediate next year, SCTL assessed at SEI CMM Level 5, awarded the NHRD award for lifetime achievement. Also, the company ranked 14th in the Business Today-Hewitt survey for Best Employers in India during the identical year of 2002. During the year 2003, the company got improved, ranked first in the Business Today-Mercer survey for Best Employers in India, and ranked sixth in the Dataquest and Business World-Great Places to Work surveys. Also in the same year, SCTL had received TL9000 and BS7799 certification. In 2005, the company had entered into capital market by the way of Initial Public Offerings. Sasken acquired iSoftTech Private Limited, Chennai in June 2006 and also acquired 100% stake in Botnia Hightech(Now Sasken Finland) headquartered in Kaustinen, Finland during September of the year 2006, with other offices in Tampere, Oulu and Turku in Finland. In January 2007, Sasken entered into a Joint Venture with Tata Autocomp (A prominent member of Tata Group) known as TACO Sasken Automotive Electronics Pvt Ltd (TSAE). The JV focuses on automotive electronic products in the areas of telematics, infotainment and occupant convenience. SCTL Joined the Near Field Communication (NEC) Forum, a non-profit industry association advancing the use of NFC technology, as an associate member in the year 2007. Nokia had transferred its adaptation software R&D operations in Bochum, Germany to the company in June 2008 and July of the same year, SCTL made its first NFC Software Stack partner agreement with Innovision Research and Technology (UK).During 2014, Sasken Communication Technologies Oy, was merged with its wholly owned subsidiary, viz. Sasken Finland Oy which became effective on April 1, 2014. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 14, 2015 considered the Amalgamation of Sasken Network Engineering Limited (SNEL) with its Holding Company, and the merger was given effect through a Scheme of Amalgamation on April 01, 2015.In 2024, Company launched the worlds first fully autonomous Robotaxi in the USA by providing critical software solutions. Another trend was the integration of AI and Machine Learning into smart manufacturing within the semiconductor industry. It enhanced connectivity, human-machine interface, and rapid charging solutions for leading EV manufacturers who have incorporated software delivered by the Company in vehicles. Another instance of the work was to support manufacturers of modular industrial welding solutions and elevator manufacturers to address the need for incorporating embedded solutions in their product design. In addition,Company executed highly innovative projects in the area of leveraging technologies such as blockchain, AI, and ML in the area of highly integrated supply chain management. Finally, it made steady progress in delivering cutting-edge solutions for multi-transport operators by helping them digitize and hence integrate their operations.