Sasken Technologies Ltd Dividend

2,099
(-0.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Sasken Technol. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 Oct 20245 Nov 20245 Nov 202412120Interim
Please find enclosed outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 25th October 2024. This is to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today has approved an interim dividend of Rs. 12 (120%) per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the FY 24-25.
Dividend7 May 202426 Jul 2024-13130Final
A Final Dividend of Rs.13 per equity share of Rs.10 each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. It may be noted that the Board had earlier declared an Interim Dividend 2023-24 of Rs.12 per equity share (120%) in October 2023.

