Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Sasken Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday November 9 2024 to consider proposal for strategic investment and other business matters. Please find attached outcome of Board meeting held today for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Sasken Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Proposal for declaration of an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. Proposal for strategic investment and other business matters. If the proposal for the Interim Dividend 2024-25 is approved by the Board at the said meeting November 5 2024 will be the Record Date to ascertain the list of shareholders who are eligible for the aforesaid Interim Dividend to be paid on or before November 24 2024. Please find enclosed outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 25th October 2024. This is to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today has approved an interim dividend of Rs. 12 (120%) per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the FY 24-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Sasken Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday July 31 2024 to consider among other things financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We are enclosing herewith the audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as taken on record at the Board meeting held today. Please also find enclosed a copy of each of the following documents: Auditors Report on (a) standalone and (b) consolidated financial results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). Media release being issued on this occasion. Communication to Analysts on Saskens Business Performance. Kindly take the same on record and disseminate this information to the public. Please find attached herewith audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 for your information and dissemination. Please find attached herewith audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 for your information and dissemination. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

Sasken Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday June 12 2024 to consider business related matters. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., June 12, 2024, inter alia, approved the following business: Seeking approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting for enhancing the limits to make loan(s), give guarantee(s), provide security(ies) or make Investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Kindly take the same on record and disseminate this information to the public. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/06/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Sasken Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve we wish to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, to consider among other things: 1. audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. proposal for recommendation of final dividend for the year 2023-24 Please find attached Financial Results and update on Final Dividend recommended by the Board at the meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/05/2024) In continuation to our letter dated May 7, 2024, we wish to inform that the Board at its meeting held on that day recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 13 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). It may be noted that the Board had earlier declared an Interim Dividend 2023-24 of Rs. 12 per equity share (120%) in October 2023. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed on Saturday, July 27, 2024 for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the said dividend on equity shares, if declared at the AGM and the same will be disbursed on or before Wednesday, August 28., 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024