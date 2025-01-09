Sasken Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

Business Outlook, Economic & Regulatory scenario and Opportunities

The rate of change in technology often outstrips the changes in the underlying fabric such as social, political, economic, and regulatory systems. Having a tech DNA since inception has created in us both the resolve and ability to embrace change. For us at Sasken, the constant has been the single-minded pursuit of our values - World-Class, Intellectual Integrity, and Tech-First. Additionally, being a Company that has taken in its stride the need to balance multi-stakeholder needs, we have been empathetic and responsive when it comes to the three pillars on which any enterprise should be built, viz. sustainable business practices, environmentally conservative & conscious operations, and commitment to governance.

These aforementioned strengths of your Company are what keep us buoyant in the midst of relentless change. The multiple forces that play including the recovery from a two-year global pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, disruption in global supply chains, and a turbulent transition into alternative energies have put the global economy in an extremely challenging situation. There are clear indications from leading global agencies such as the World Bank & International Monetary Fund (IMF), and heads of national financial institutions that indicate that the global economies face grim prospects ranging anywhere from stagnation to recession. At the vortex of all this is the tech sector which has been shaken up after a couple of years of unbridled growth. At present, it seems that the adverse impact on the tech sector is confined to the start-up ecosystem and curtailment of funding initiatives that are not tied to visible sources of revenue generation.

The possible positive upshot of this is a continuous push to accelerate the pace of globally distributed development. Large transnational corporations are seeking to partner with capable and cost-effective service providers. The overall expenditure on product engineering and digital services is likely to remain flat when compared to the previous fiscal but organizations are expected to seek and obtain greater leverage for every dollar spent. Our management team continues to monitor the business landscape, engage with customers and assess the developments in a dynamically evolving business landscape. At present, it seems that bodies such as the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) remain cautiously optimistic about the growth prospects and an uptick in demand for India-based providers of product engineering (engineering R&D) and digital services.

Your Directors and management team remain vigilant and prepared to mitigate uncertainty while remaining prepared to take advantage of growth opportunities once there is an amelioration in an overall business environment. We have well-structured mechanisms to monitor the external environment and the possible risks. We take all measures to mitigate these risks and manage investments prudently in support of our operational needs & growth initiatives, thereby ensuring that we keep business as usual. Our size positions us in a sweet spot of being nimble enough to adapt while being large enough to weather a Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous (VUCA) environment.