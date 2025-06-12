Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹223
Prev. Close₹232.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,886.75
Day's High₹230.7
Day's Low₹221.11
52 Week's High₹257.25
52 Week's Low₹232.75
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,350.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,471.9
|26.15
|12,56,254.26
|11,116
|3.63
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,631.1
|26.5
|6,77,427.57
|6,628
|2.64
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,721.9
|38.09
|4,67,184.58
|3,045
|3.49
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
258.92
|25.14
|2,71,411.48
|2,892.2
|2.32
|17,112.7
|60.01
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,637.5
|45.75
|1,60,398.57
|710.4
|2.75
|11,583.6
|228.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
The Digitide Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹224.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Digitide Solutions Ltd is ₹3350.62 Cr. as of 12 Jun ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Digitide Solutions Ltd is 0 and 23.28 as of 12 Jun ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Digitide Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Digitide Solutions Ltd is ₹232.75 and ₹257.25 as of 12 Jun ‘25
Digitide Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
