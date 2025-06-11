Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,471.9
|26.15
|12,56,254.26
|11,116
|3.63
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,631.1
|26.5
|6,77,427.57
|6,628
|2.64
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,721.9
|38.09
|4,67,184.58
|3,045
|3.49
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
258.92
|25.14
|2,71,411.48
|2,892.2
|2.32
|17,112.7
|60.01
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,637.5
|45.75
|1,60,398.57
|710.4
|2.75
|11,583.6
|228.98
No Record Found
