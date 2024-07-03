iifl-logo-icon 1
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd Share Price

1,859.8
(-3.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:20:00 PM

  • Open1,939.3
  • Day's High1,943
  • 52 Wk High2,225
  • Prev. Close1,934.55
  • Day's Low1,850
  • 52 Wk Low 930
  • Turnover (lac)2,672.47
  • P/E88.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value235.83
  • EPS21.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,539.69
  • Div. Yield0.52
No Records Found

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,939.3

Prev. Close

1,934.55

Turnover(Lac.)

2,672.47

Day's High

1,943

Day's Low

1,850

52 Week's High

2,225

52 Week's Low

930

Book Value

235.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,539.69

P/E

88.99

EPS

21.74

Divi. Yield

0.52

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Protean eGov bags order worth ₹161 Crore from CERSAI

Protean eGov bags order worth ₹161 Crore from CERSAI

3 Dec 2024|08:00 AM

The work order includes working as the system integrator for the Central KYC Records Registry's design, development, implementation, etc.

NSE Investment to offload 20.32% stake in Protean eGov

NSE Investment to offload 20.32% stake in Protean eGov

22 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

The OFS will be offered to non-retail investors on November 22 and retail investors on November 25.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

View More

View More

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 35.58%

Institutions: 35.57%

Non-Institutions: 64.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40.45

40.42

40.38

40.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

889.82

817.72

748.28

628.16

Net Worth

930.27

858.14

788.66

668.3

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

882.04

742.2

690.91

603.13

716.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

882.04

742.2

690.91

603.13

716.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

67.57

41.66

79.27

48.9

38.5

View Annually Results

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Protean eGov Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Suresh Kumar Sethi

Whole Time Director & COO

Jayesh Waman Sule

Non Executive Director

KARAN BHAGAT

Non Executive Director

MUKESH AGARWAL

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shailesh V Haribhakti

Independent Director

Abhaya Prasad Hota

Independent Director

Lloyd Mathias

Independent Director

Shailesh Kekre

Independent Director

Preeti Mehta

Independent Director

Aruna Krishnamurthy Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Maulesh Jagatkumar Kantharia

Additional Director

SRIRAM KRISHNAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Protean eGov Technologies Ltd

Summary

Protean eGov Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as National Securities Depository Limited on December 27, 1995 by RoC at Mumbai. The name of Company changed from National Securities Depository Limited to NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited on December 19, 2012. Further, the name was changed to Protean eGov Technologies Limited on October 28, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the RoC on December 8, 2021.The Company is one of the key IT-enabled solution companies in India engaged in digital public infrastructure and citizen-centric e-governance solutions. Born out of a vision to modernize and secure the nations critical databases, Protean has evolved into a cornerstone of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), empowering billions with innovative solutions across sectors such as taxation, socialsecurity, and digital identity. The Company has been positioned as one of the key catalyzing agents to developing government related IT solutions. In fact some of the major e-Governance projects of the government have been designed, planned and executed by Protean eGov Technologies. It has created strong e-governance interventions impacting multiple sectors of the Indian economy and touching various aspects of a citizens life-modernizing the direct tax infrastructure, providing a tax identity to citizens and corporates (issuance of PAN card), strengthening the old-age social security infrastructure (National Pension System NPS & Atal Pension Yoj
Company FAQs

What is the Protean eGov Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Protean eGov Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1859.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd is ₹7539.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd is 88.99 and 8.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Protean eGov Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd is ₹930 and ₹2225 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd?

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 55.48%, 6 Month at 41.42%, 3 Month at 1.63% and 1 Month at 8.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 35.57 %
Public - 64.43 %

