Summary

Protean eGov Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as National Securities Depository Limited on December 27, 1995 by RoC at Mumbai. The name of Company changed from National Securities Depository Limited to NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited on December 19, 2012. Further, the name was changed to Protean eGov Technologies Limited on October 28, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the RoC on December 8, 2021.The Company is one of the key IT-enabled solution companies in India engaged in digital public infrastructure and citizen-centric e-governance solutions. Born out of a vision to modernize and secure the nations critical databases, Protean has evolved into a cornerstone of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), empowering billions with innovative solutions across sectors such as taxation, socialsecurity, and digital identity. The Company has been positioned as one of the key catalyzing agents to developing government related IT solutions. In fact some of the major e-Governance projects of the government have been designed, planned and executed by Protean eGov Technologies. It has created strong e-governance interventions impacting multiple sectors of the Indian economy and touching various aspects of a citizens life-modernizing the direct tax infrastructure, providing a tax identity to citizens and corporates (issuance of PAN card), strengthening the old-age social security infrastructure (National Pension System NPS & Atal Pension Yoj

