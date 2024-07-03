Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,939.3
Prev. Close₹1,934.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,672.47
Day's High₹1,943
Day's Low₹1,850
52 Week's High₹2,225
52 Week's Low₹930
Book Value₹235.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,539.69
P/E88.99
EPS21.74
Divi. Yield0.52
The work order includes working as the system integrator for the Central KYC Records Registry's design, development, implementation, etc.Read More
The OFS will be offered to non-retail investors on November 22 and retail investors on November 25.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.45
40.42
40.38
40.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
889.82
817.72
748.28
628.16
Net Worth
930.27
858.14
788.66
668.3
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
882.04
742.2
690.91
603.13
716.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
882.04
742.2
690.91
603.13
716.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.57
41.66
79.27
48.9
38.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Suresh Kumar Sethi
Whole Time Director & COO
Jayesh Waman Sule
Non Executive Director
KARAN BHAGAT
Non Executive Director
MUKESH AGARWAL
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shailesh V Haribhakti
Independent Director
Abhaya Prasad Hota
Independent Director
Lloyd Mathias
Independent Director
Shailesh Kekre
Independent Director
Preeti Mehta
Independent Director
Aruna Krishnamurthy Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maulesh Jagatkumar Kantharia
Additional Director
SRIRAM KRISHNAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Protean eGov Technologies Ltd
Summary
Protean eGov Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as National Securities Depository Limited on December 27, 1995 by RoC at Mumbai. The name of Company changed from National Securities Depository Limited to NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited on December 19, 2012. Further, the name was changed to Protean eGov Technologies Limited on October 28, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the RoC on December 8, 2021.The Company is one of the key IT-enabled solution companies in India engaged in digital public infrastructure and citizen-centric e-governance solutions. Born out of a vision to modernize and secure the nations critical databases, Protean has evolved into a cornerstone of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), empowering billions with innovative solutions across sectors such as taxation, socialsecurity, and digital identity. The Company has been positioned as one of the key catalyzing agents to developing government related IT solutions. In fact some of the major e-Governance projects of the government have been designed, planned and executed by Protean eGov Technologies. It has created strong e-governance interventions impacting multiple sectors of the Indian economy and touching various aspects of a citizens life-modernizing the direct tax infrastructure, providing a tax identity to citizens and corporates (issuance of PAN card), strengthening the old-age social security infrastructure (National Pension System NPS & Atal Pension Yoj
Read More
The Protean eGov Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1859.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd is ₹7539.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd is 88.99 and 8.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Protean eGov Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd is ₹930 and ₹2225 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 55.48%, 6 Month at 41.42%, 3 Month at 1.63% and 1 Month at 8.97%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.