Protean eGov Technologies Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,749.1
(-2.88%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Nov-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

35.57%

41.78%

53.81%

64.76%

60.62%

Non-Institutions

64.42%

58.21%

46.18%

35.23%

39.37%

Total Non-Promoter

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 35.57%

Institutions: 35.57%

Non-Institutions: 64.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Protean eGov: Related NEWS

Protean eGov bags order worth ₹161 Crore from CERSAI

Protean eGov bags order worth ₹161 Crore from CERSAI

3 Dec 2024|08:00 AM

The work order includes working as the system integrator for the Central KYC Records Registry's design, development, implementation, etc.

Read More
NSE Investment to offload 20.32% stake in Protean eGov

NSE Investment to offload 20.32% stake in Protean eGov

22 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

The OFS will be offered to non-retail investors on November 22 and retail investors on November 25.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Protean eGov Technologies Ltd

