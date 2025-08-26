iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

26 Aug 2025 , 01:57 PM

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. shares witnessed as much as 12% surge in Tuesday intraday session after the company announced securing a work order worth about ₹1,160 Crore. The company said that it has received this order from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Government of India. 

The company made the announcement after market hours on Monday. However, later in the day, stock erased some of the early gains.

At around 1.39 PM, Protean eGov was trading 8.59% higher at ₹889.65, against the previous close of ₹819.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹918, and ₹870.45, respectively.

As part of the mandate, the business will serve as the official service provider for setting up and running district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) within 188 districts.

These centres will provide services including, but not limited to, enrolment, updates, etc., along with other Aadhar-related services through both appointment-based and walk-in modes.

The contract is extended for a period of six years and is in the form of outsourced delivery of the public service project.

The company also announced that this is not a related-party project and the company has received this contract via domestic channels. UIDAI has been expanding its services by setting up various district-level centres.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

Related Tags

  • Protean eGov
  • Protean eGov News
  • Protean eGov News Today
  • Protean eGov Order
  • Protean eGov Share Price
  • Protean eGov Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|01:57 PM
LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|12:53 PM
Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM
Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:05 AM
Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|10:59 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.