Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. shares witnessed as much as 12% surge in Tuesday intraday session after the company announced securing a work order worth about ₹1,160 Crore. The company said that it has received this order from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Government of India.

The company made the announcement after market hours on Monday. However, later in the day, stock erased some of the early gains.

At around 1.39 PM, Protean eGov was trading 8.59% higher at ₹889.65, against the previous close of ₹819.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹918, and ₹870.45, respectively.

As part of the mandate, the business will serve as the official service provider for setting up and running district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) within 188 districts.

These centres will provide services including, but not limited to, enrolment, updates, etc., along with other Aadhar-related services through both appointment-based and walk-in modes.

The contract is extended for a period of six years and is in the form of outsourced delivery of the public service project.

The company also announced that this is not a related-party project and the company has received this contract via domestic channels. UIDAI has been expanding its services by setting up various district-level centres.

