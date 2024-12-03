iifl-logo-icon 1
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd Corporate Actions

1,719.95
(3.45%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:47:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Protean eGov: Related News

Protean eGov bags order worth ₹161 Crore from CERSAI

Protean eGov bags order worth ₹161 Crore from CERSAI

3 Dec 2024|08:00 AM

The work order includes working as the system integrator for the Central KYC Records Registry's design, development, implementation, etc.

NSE Investment to offload 20.32% stake in Protean eGov

NSE Investment to offload 20.32% stake in Protean eGov

22 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

The OFS will be offered to non-retail investors on November 22 and retail investors on November 25.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

