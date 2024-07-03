iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,854.5
(-1.44%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

416.24

425.94

456.1

407.79

334.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

416.24

425.94

456.1

407.79

334.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.83

42.14

25.43

21.68

19.98

Total Income

449.07

468.08

481.53

429.47

354.39

Total Expenditure

369.5

407.09

385.51

340.81

283.42

PBIDT

79.57

60.99

96.02

88.66

70.97

Interest

0.99

1.04

0.63

0.42

0.51

PBDT

78.58

59.95

95.39

88.24

70.46

Depreciation

13.91

17.09

10.39

9.4

8.88

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

14.07

9.35

21.17

18.47

15.89

Deferred Tax

1.47

1.21

-1.16

0.31

-1.29

Reported Profit After Tax

49.13

32.3

64.99

60.06

46.98

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

49.13

32.3

64.99

60.06

46.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

49.13

32.3

64.99

60.06

46.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.15

7.99

16.08

14.86

11.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

40.54

40.45

40.45

40.42

40.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.11

14.31

21.05

21.74

21.22

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

11.8

7.58

14.24

14.72

14.04

Protean eGov: Related NEWS

Protean eGov bags order worth ₹161 Crore from CERSAI

Protean eGov bags order worth ₹161 Crore from CERSAI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2024|08:00 AM

The work order includes working as the system integrator for the Central KYC Records Registry's design, development, implementation, etc.

Read More
NSE Investment to offload 20.32% stake in Protean eGov

NSE Investment to offload 20.32% stake in Protean eGov

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

The OFS will be offered to non-retail investors on November 22 and retail investors on November 25.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Protean eGov Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.