iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,854.5
(-1.44%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

659.96

510.22

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

659.96

510.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

54.57

30.36

Total Income

714.53

540.58

Total Expenditure

592.45

426.76

PBIDT

122.08

113.82

Interest

1.15

0.73

PBDT

120.93

113.09

Depreciation

16.58

13.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

26.62

25.94

Deferred Tax

-2.49

-1.87

Reported Profit After Tax

80.22

75.43

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

80.22

75.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

80.22

75.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

19.84

18.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

40.45

40.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.49

22.3

PBDTM(%)

18.32

22.16

PATM(%)

12.15

14.78

Protean eGov: Related NEWS

Protean eGov bags order worth ₹161 Crore from CERSAI

Protean eGov bags order worth ₹161 Crore from CERSAI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2024|08:00 AM

The work order includes working as the system integrator for the Central KYC Records Registry's design, development, implementation, etc.

Read More
NSE Investment to offload 20.32% stake in Protean eGov

NSE Investment to offload 20.32% stake in Protean eGov

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

The OFS will be offered to non-retail investors on November 22 and retail investors on November 25.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Protean eGov Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.