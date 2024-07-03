Protean eGov Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
659.96
510.22
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
659.96
510.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
54.57
30.36
Total Income
714.53
540.58
Total Expenditure
592.45
426.76
PBIDT
122.08
113.82
Interest
1.15
0.73
PBDT
120.93
113.09
Depreciation
16.58
13.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
26.62
25.94
Deferred Tax
-2.49
-1.87
Reported Profit After Tax
80.22
75.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
80.22
75.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
80.22
75.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.84
18.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
40.45
40.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.49
22.3
PBDTM(%)
18.32
22.16
PATM(%)
12.15
14.78
