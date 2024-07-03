Protean eGov Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
219.7
196.54
222.08
203.86
235.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
219.7
196.54
222.08
203.86
235.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.57
19.26
13
29.14
12.68
Total Income
233.27
215.8
235.08
233
248.37
Total Expenditure
188.07
181.43
200.15
206.94
199.2
PBIDT
45.2
34.37
34.93
26.06
49.17
Interest
0.49
0.5
0.52
0.52
0.41
PBDT
44.71
33.87
34.41
25.54
48.76
Depreciation
7.14
6.77
10.9
6.19
5.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.31
5.76
3.9
5.45
10.74
Deferred Tax
1.22
0.25
0.32
-1.33
-0.24
Reported Profit After Tax
28.04
21.09
19.29
15.23
32.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
28.04
21.09
19.29
15.23
32.78
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
28.04
21.09
19.29
15.23
32.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.93
5.21
4.77
3.76
8.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.54
40.45
40.45
40.45
40.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.57
17.48
15.72
12.78
20.86
PBDTM(%)
20.35
17.23
15.49
12.52
20.68
PATM(%)
12.76
10.73
8.68
7.47
13.9
The work order includes working as the system integrator for the Central KYC Records Registry's design, development, implementation, etc.Read More
The OFS will be offered to non-retail investors on November 22 and retail investors on November 25.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.