|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Protean Egov Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Protean Egov Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Sriram Krishnan as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) of the Company w.e.f. August 05, 2024 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Shailesh Kekre as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five years w.e.f. May 31, 2025 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Lloyd Mathias as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five years w.e.f June 28, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Protean Egov Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon; and ii. To recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 7, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Protean Egov Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
