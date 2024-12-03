iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

1,708.7
(-0.65%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Protean eGov CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Protean Egov Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Protean Egov Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Sriram Krishnan as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) of the Company w.e.f. August 05, 2024 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Shailesh Kekre as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five years w.e.f. May 31, 2025 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Lloyd Mathias as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five years w.e.f June 28, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202426 Apr 2024
Protean Egov Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon; and ii. To recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 7, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Protean Egov Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Protean eGov: Related News

Protean eGov bags order worth ₹161 Crore from CERSAI

Protean eGov bags order worth ₹161 Crore from CERSAI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2024|08:00 AM

The work order includes working as the system integrator for the Central KYC Records Registry's design, development, implementation, etc.

Read More
NSE Investment to offload 20.32% stake in Protean eGov

NSE Investment to offload 20.32% stake in Protean eGov

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

The OFS will be offered to non-retail investors on November 22 and retail investors on November 25.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Protean eGov Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.