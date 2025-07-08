Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.7
Prev. Close₹0.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.09
Day's High₹0.7
Day's Low₹0.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
62.52
55.91
45.09
45.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.27
58.98
53.86
50.71
Net Worth
126.79
114.89
98.95
95.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
21.45
18.05
12.12
21.19
yoy growth (%)
18.88
48.81
-42.78
-7.61
Raw materials
-20.43
-15.77
-10.58
-18.42
As % of sales
95.21
87.4
87.27
86.89
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.31
-0.47
-3.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.21
2.3
0.56
0.6
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.33
-0.24
-0.28
Tax paid
0.26
0.41
-0.25
0.25
Working capital
-3.51
-0.78
-7.38
-17.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.88
48.81
-42.78
-7.61
Op profit growth
-280.86
-140.88
22.14
-39.26
EBIT growth
-92.15
94.82
-30
-32.99
Net profit growth
-82.68
761.7
-63.26
19.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
120.45
118.39
87.57
63.2
103.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
120.45
118.39
87.57
63.2
103.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.2
6.1
4.53
0.72
2.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.2
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.7
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.1
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.65
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.4
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Jaffer Sadiq Ameer
Independent Director
Pramod Manoharlal Jain
Director
Smitha Ramachandran
Independent Director
Lakshmi Sankarakrishnan
Whole-time Director
Sathishkumar Subramanyam
Crown Court 6th Floor,
Office 3 128 Cathedral Road,
Tamil Nadu - 600086
Tel: 91-44-49071234
Website: http://www.infodriveservices.com
Email: info@infodriveservices.com
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Info-Drive Software Limited (InfoDrive) is a multi-dimensional Information technology and business process outsourcing services (BPO) company. InfoDrive has service delivery centers across India, Kual...
