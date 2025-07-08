iifl-logo
Info-Drive Software Ltd Share Price Live

0.65
(0.00%)
Jan 29, 2015

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.7
  • Day's High0.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.65
  • Day's Low0.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Info-Drive Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.7

Prev. Close

0.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1.09

Day's High

0.7

Day's Low

0.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Info-Drive Software Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Info-Drive Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Info-Drive Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 16.70%

Institutions: 16.69%

Non-Institutions: 83.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Info-Drive Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

62.52

55.91

45.09

45.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64.27

58.98

53.86

50.71

Net Worth

126.79

114.89

98.95

95.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

21.45

18.05

12.12

21.19

yoy growth (%)

18.88

48.81

-42.78

-7.61

Raw materials

-20.43

-15.77

-10.58

-18.42

As % of sales

95.21

87.4

87.27

86.89

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.31

-0.47

-3.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.21

2.3

0.56

0.6

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.33

-0.24

-0.28

Tax paid

0.26

0.41

-0.25

0.25

Working capital

-3.51

-0.78

-7.38

-17.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.88

48.81

-42.78

-7.61

Op profit growth

-280.86

-140.88

22.14

-39.26

EBIT growth

-92.15

94.82

-30

-32.99

Net profit growth

-82.68

761.7

-63.26

19.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012

Gross Sales

120.45

118.39

87.57

63.2

103.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

120.45

118.39

87.57

63.2

103.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.2

6.1

4.53

0.72

2.39

Info-Drive Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.2

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.7

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.1

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.65

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.4

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Info-Drive Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Jaffer Sadiq Ameer

Independent Director

Pramod Manoharlal Jain

Director

Smitha Ramachandran

Independent Director

Lakshmi Sankarakrishnan

Whole-time Director

Sathishkumar Subramanyam

Registered Office

Crown Court 6th Floor,

Office 3 128 Cathedral Road,

Tamil Nadu - 600086

Tel: 91-44-49071234

Website: http://www.infodriveservices.com

Email: info@infodriveservices.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Info-Drive Software Limited (InfoDrive) is a multi-dimensional Information technology and business process outsourcing services (BPO) company. InfoDrive has service delivery centers across India, Kual...
Reports by Info-Drive Software Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Info-Drive Software Ltd share price today?

The Info-Drive Software Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Info-Drive Software Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Info-Drive Software Ltd is ₹42.59 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Info-Drive Software Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Info-Drive Software Ltd is 0 and 0.05 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Info-Drive Software Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Info-Drive Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Info-Drive Software Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Info-Drive Software Ltd?

Info-Drive Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.08%, 3 Years at -6.69%, 1 Year at -18.75%, 6 Month at 1.56%, 3 Month at 54.76% and 1 Month at -27.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Info-Drive Software Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Info-Drive Software Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.