The Directors have pleasure in presenting the 28th Annual Report of the Company, along with the Audited Accounts, for the financial year ended March 31, 2016.

1. Financial Performance of the Company

The highlights of Consolidated Financial Results of your Company and its Subsidiaries are as follows:

Rs. in Lacs

Consolidated 2016 2015 Turnover / Income from operations 11,838.97 8757.31 Exchange Fluctuation Gain/(Loss) - - Interest and finance charges 9.19 69.90 Profit after Tax (after Minority Interest adjustment) carried to Balance Sheet 764.40 344.19

The highlights of Financial Results of your Company as a Standalone entity are as follows:

Rs. in Lacs

Stand Alone 2016 2015 Turnover / Income from operations 2145.94 1805.12 Exchange Fluctuation Gain/(Loss) 84.35 (38.54) Interest and finance charges 0.66 46.26 Profit after Tax carried to Balance Sheet 47.11 272.04

2. Business Overview:

During the year, your Company, on a standalone basis, achieved a Sales and Operating Revenue of Rs. 2145 lacs, up from Rs. 1805 lacs. The after tax position was a profit of Rs. 47 lacs, on Standalone basis, as compared to profit of Rs 272 lacs in the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, during the year, your Company together with its subsidiaries achieved a Sales and Operating Revenue of Rs. 11838 lacs, up from Rs. 8757 lacs.

A detailed discussion on the performance of your company, industry structure, threats, opportunities, risks, future outlook and strategy is given separately in the Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) section, which forms a part of this Annual Report.

3. Dividend

In the absence of distributable profits in the year, the Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year 2015-16, in order to conserve cash.

4. Transfer to Reserves:

No amount was proposed to be transferred to the reserve during the year under review.

5. Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund:

During the year under review, the Company has credited Rs. 275,248/- to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) pursuant to Section 125C of the Companies Act, 2013.

6. Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures

Your Company has ve wholly owned subsidiaries and one subsidiary-cum-joint venture across the globe.

The following table provides a list of all these Subsidiaries/Associates as on March 31, 2016:

Name of Subsidiary/ Associate* Country of Incorporation Info-Drive Software Inc. United States of America Info-Drive Systems Sdn. Bhd. Malaysia Info-Drive Software LLC United Arab Emirates Info-Drive Enterprises Pte Ltd Singapore Info-Drive Software Limited Canada Infodrive Mauritius Limited Mauritius Infodrive Technologies Co., Ltd.* Thailand

A statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of our subsidiaries in the prescribed form AOC 1 is provided as Annexure A to this Directors Report. The statement also provides the details of performance, financial position of each of the subsidiaries.

Infodrive Enterprises Pte. Ltd.

Infodrive Enterprises Pte. Ltd., is based in Singapore. It was incorporated in 2007 for providing Software development, Infrastructure Management Services, Systems Integration and dealing/trading of commodities.

Infodrive Mauritius Limited

Infodrive Mauritius Limited., is based in Mauritius. It was incorporated in 2008 to expand business in the country and providing a complete range of business consulting and Information technology services for clients in industries includes Conventional & Islamic banking, financial services and telecom.

Info-Drive Software Inc.

Info-Drive Software Inc is based in USA. It was incorporated in 2007 to expand business in the country with object of providing product design, development & customization solutions to large technology Companies.

Info-Drive Software LLC

Info-Drive Software LLC is based in Dubai, UAE. It was incorporated in 2007. The Company is engaged in the activity of reselling packaged software and implementation, System Integration, Data Analytics Infrastructure Management Services.

Info-Drive Software Limited

Info-Drive Software Limited is based in Canada and it was incorporated in 2008. The Company is engaged in the Software development, Infrastructure Management Services, Systems Integration and dealing/trading of commodities.

Info-Drive Systems Sdn. Bhd. Malaysia

Info-Drive Systems Sdn. Bhd is based in Malaysia and it was incorporated in 1994 and became a subsidiary of InfoDrive in 2007. The Company is providing a complete range of business consulting and Information technology services for clients in industries include Conventional & Islamic banking, financial services and telecom.

Info Drive Technologies Co., Ltd

Info Drive Technologies Co., Ltd is based in Thailand and the Company is engaged in IT Consulting, Software Development, Hardware, System Integration and BPO Services.

7. Capital Structure:

Allotment of Shares:-

During the year under review, the Company has allotted 6,60,99,000 equity shares consequent to the conversion notice(s) received from the Bondholders for conversion of the Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds ("FCCB") for total value of US$11 million at a conversion price of Re.1 per share translated from US$ at thefixed exchange rate of Rs. 60.09 per US$, in accordance with the terms of the Offering Circular dated December 12, 2014 for issue of US$ 9.1 million unsecured Zero Coupon Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds.

Consequently the paid up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 55,90,64,200 aggregating 55,90,64,200 equity shares of Re.1 each to Rs. 62,51,63,200 aggregating 62,51,63,200 equity shares of Re.1 each. As on March 31, 2016, 62 (Sixty Two) FCCBs were outstanding.

The Company has received approval from BSE Limited for listing and dealing of all the above Equity Shares of the Company.

During the year under review, the Company has not issued Bonus shares. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights. It has neither issued employee stock options nor sweat equity shares. The Company has not bought back any of its equity shares.

8. Material Events Occurring After Balance Sheet Date

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position between the end of the Financial Year and the date of this Report.

9. Public Deposits

In terms of the provision of Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant rules, your Company has not accepted any public deposits during the year under review.

10. Statutory Auditors

M/s. K. S. Reddy Associates, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2014 for a term of three consecutive years to hold such office till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in the calendar year 2017. As per the provisions of Section139 of Companies Act, 2013, the appointment of Auditors is required to be ratified by Members at every Annual General Meeting.

11. Auditors Report

The quali cations in the Auditors Report (in italics) are followed by appropriate reply and explanation (in bold) as under.

a) As certified by the management the financial statements of Info-Drive Software Sdn.Bhd., Malaysia being the subsidary company and Technoprism LLC being the subsidiary company of Info-Drive Software Inc., USA are not made available and hence not included in the consolidated financial statements. In the absence of any financial information non provision for diminution in value of investments, if any, I am unable to quantify the effect of such non provision on the value of investments and the net worth of the respective companies.

In view of revival of operations of Subsidiary, provision for diminution in value of investments as per the requirements of Accounting Standard -13 (Accounting for Investments) is not considered necessary and hence not made.

b) Con rmation of balances in respect of the subsidiary companies that have been incorporated in the consolidated financial statements of the Company have not been obtained and completely relied upon the information and explanations provided by the management as audited financial statements of these entities as at 31st March 2016 were not available.

Audit is not mandatory to our overseas subsidiaries according to the legal provisions of respective host countries. Hence, the Audited Financial Statements are not made available

c) According to the information and explanations given to me and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual e- ling forms for the financial year ending 31st March 2014 and 31st March 2015 and event based forms with regards to increase in authorised share capital, sub-division of equity shares of the company, allotment of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) and allotment of equity shares consequent upon conversion of FCCBs for the period from 1st April 2014 to 31st March 2016 were still pending ling as on 31st March 2016.

The Company is taking all necessary steps to le the same.

12. Secretarial Audit Report:

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed Mr. S. Hari Krishnan,, Practicing Company Secretary to undertake Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year under review. The Secretarial Audit, inter alia, includes audit of compliance with the Companies Act, 2013, and the Rules made under the Act, Listing Regulations and applicable Regulations prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of the Company Secretaries of India. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form No. MR-3 is Annexure to this Annual Report. The comments of the Board on the observations of the Secretarial Auditor are given after Annexure above.

13. Compliance with Secretarial Standards:

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board Meetings and Annual General Meetings

14. Internal Audit And Internal Control Systems:

The Company has appointed Mr. A S Giridhar, Manager and CFO as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2015-16.

The Company has an independent Internal Audit system to carry out extensive audits throughout the year covering all areas of Companys signi cant operations. The Audit Committee regularly reviews adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control environment and monitors implementation of audit recommendations. The Company has proper and adequate system of internal controls to monitor proper recording of transactions according to policies and procedures laid down by the Company in compliance with applicable regulations. The Company ensures that the regulatory guidelines are complied with at various levels. The internal audit reports are regularly monitored by the Audit Committee.

15. Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance is the application of best management practices, compliance of laws, rules, regulations and adherence to ethical principles in all its dealings, to achieve the objects of the Company, enhance stakeholder value and discharge its social responsibility. The Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations have strengthened the governance regime in the country. Your Company is in compliance with the governance requirements provided under the new law and listing regulations.

A separate Report on Corporate Governance together with Auditors Certi cate con rming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is annexed to this Report.

16. Management Discussion and Analysis

Report on Management Discussion and Analysis as stipulated under the Listing Regulations and any other applicable law for the time being in force based on audited, consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2015-16 forms part of this Annual Report.

17. Risk Management:

Your Company has set up a Risk Management Committee in accordance with the requirements of Listing Agreement to monitor the risks and their mitigating actions. The details of the committee and its terms of reference are set out in the Corporate Governance report forming part of this report. The Company has adopted suitable measures related to development and implementation of a Risk Management Policy after identifying elements of risks which in the opinion of the Board can impact the performance of the company adversely.

18. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, Mr. Alavur Lakshmi Narasimhan Madhavann (DIN: 03551989), vacated as Director of the company with effect from 13th November 2015 due to he absents himself from all the meetings of the Board of Directors held during a period of twelve months with or without seeking leave of absence of the Board as envisaged in Section 167(1) (b) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Mr. V N Seshagiri Rao, a Director on the Board of the Company, expired on 27th June 2016. The Board, while condoling the death of Mr. V N Seshagiri Rao, records its appreciation of the valuable services rendered by him.

Mrs. Lakshmi Sankarakrishnan, Non-Executive Independent Director whose term ends at the conclusion of this AGM and being eligible, offers herself for re appointment.

Mr. Murugavel Karunanidhi was appointed as an Additional Director on the Board with effect from 25th July 2016. subsequently Mr. Murugavel Karunanidhi appointed as Executive Director for the period from 31st August 2016 to 30th August 2021. We seek your con rmation for appointment of Mr. Murugavel Karunanidhi as a Director/Executive Director on rotational basis.

Mr. Murugavel Karunanidhi was also appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of Mr. A S Giridhar w.e.f. 31st August 2016.

At present, your Company has 5 (Five) Directors out of which 1(One) Executive Director and 3 (Three) Non-Executive Independent Directors and 1(One) Non-Executive Non-Independent Director pursuant to the provisions of Listing Regulations. Pursuant to Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, every listed company shall have at least one-third of its total strength of the Board of Directors as Independent Directors. Based on the present composition of the Board of Directors and the number of Independent Directors, the Company complies with this requirement.

In terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to Articles of Association of your Company, Ms. Smitha Ramachandran, Director is liable to retire by rotation at the Twenty-Eighth Annual General Meeting.

Independent Directors

The Independent Directors of the Company have declared that they meet the criteria of Independence in terms of Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and that there is no change in their status of Independence.

Separate Meeting of Independent Directors was held on 12th February, 2016.

Board Evaluation

During the year, in the terms of the requirements of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Board evaluation cycle was completed by the Company internally which included the Evaluation of the Board as a whole, Board Committees and Directors. A structured evaluation report was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board dynamics, execution and performance of speci c duties, obligations and governance. A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors of the Company, who are evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgement, safeguarding the interest of the Company etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Company Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration

The Company has a Nomination and Remuneration Policy in compliance with the provisions of Sections 134(3)(e ) and 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015. The policy provides a framework on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining quali cations, positive attributes, independence of Director, and also remuneration for Key Managerial Personnel and other employees. The Nomination and Remuneration policy forms a part of Corporate Governance Report of this Annual Report.

19. Meetings:

During the year ve Board Meetings and four Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. For the details of the meetings of the Board and its Committees, please refer to the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

20. Committees of the Board

The details of the powers, functions, composition and meetings of the Committees of the Board held during the year are given in the Report on Corporate Governance section forming part of this Annual Report.

Audit Committee

The details pertaining to the composition, terms of reference, etc. of the Audit Committee of the Company and the meetings thereof held during the financial year are given in the Report on Corporate Governance section forming part of this Annual Report. The recommendations of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company from time to time.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Board of Directors at its meeting held in April 2014 named this Committee as the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the purpose of provisions under the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the terms of the Compensation and Remuneration Committee of the Company covered under the statutory terms of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The details pertaining to the composition, terms of reference, etc. of the Compensation and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company and the meetings thereof held during the financial year are given in the Report on Corporate Governance section forming part of this Annual Report.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The details pertaining to the composition, terms of reference, etc. of Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company and the meetings thereof held during the financial year are given in the Report on Corporate Governance section forming part of this Annual Report.

Issue Management Committee

The details pertaining to the composition, terms of reference, etc. of Issue Management Committee of the Company and the meetings thereof held during the financial year are given in the Report on Corporate Governance section forming part of this Annual Report.

21. Code of Conduct

The Company has adopted the Code of Conduct and ethics for all Board Members and Senior Management and this is strictly adhered to. A copy of the Code of Conduct is available on the website of the Company www.infodriveservices.com. In addition, members of the Board and Senior Management also submit, on an annual basis, the details of individuals to whom they are related and entities in which they hold interest and such disclosures are placed before the Board. The members of the Board inform the Company of any change in their directorship(s), chairmanship(s) / membership(s) of the Committees, in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations.

The members of the Board and Senior Management have af rmed their compliance with the code and a declaration signed by the Manager and Chief Financial Officer is annexed to this report.

22. Vigil Mechanism (Whistle Blower Policy)

The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operations. Vigil(whistleblower) mechanism provides a channel to the employees and directors to report to the management concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the code of conduct or policy. The mechanism provides for adequate safe guards against victimization of directors and employees who avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. As a part of theVigil Mechanism a separate email addresses are provided. The Whistle Blower Policy is made available on the website of the Company www.infodriveservices.com.

23. Prevention of Insider Trading:

In compliance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of InsiderTrading) Regulations, 2015 and to preserve con dentiality and prevent misuse of unpublished price sensitive information, the Company has adopted (i) a Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, and (ii) a Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. The same has been circulated to Directors and designated employees of the Company. They are regularly reminded about their obligation under the policies and also informed about prevention of insider trading into the securities of the Company. The Company Secretary is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board of Directors and the designated employees have con rmed compliance with the Code.

24. Particulars required as per Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013

As per Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company has provided the Consolidated Financial Statements as on March 31, 2016. Your Directors believe that the consolidated financial statements present a more comprehensive picture as compared to standalone financial statements. These documents will also be available for inspection during the business hours at the Registered Office of your Company and the respective subsidiary companies. A statement showing financial highlights of the subsidiary companies is attached to the consolidated financial statements.

The Annual Report of your Company though does not contain full financial statements of the subsidiary companies, your Company will make available the annual accounts and related information of the subsidiary companies, upon request by any Member of your Company.

25. Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated financial statements of your Company and its subsidiaries as at March 31, 2016 are prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standard 21 (AS - 21) on Consolidated Financial Statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and form part of this Annual Report.

Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures (in Form AOC-1) is as Annexure A. The Policy for determining material subsidiaries of the Company is available on the Companys website www.infodriveservices.com.

26. Particulars of Loans given, Guarantees given and Investments made

Loans, guarantees and investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the notes to the financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

27. Related Party Transactions

The Policy to determine materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board of Directors is available on the Companys website www.infodriveservices.com.

During the year under review, the Company had not entered into any material transaction with any party who is related to it as per the Companies Act, 2013. There were certain transactions entered into by the Company with its foreign subsidiaries and other parties who are related within the meaning of Accounting Standard (AS 18). Attention of Members is drawn to the disclosure of transactions with such related parties set out in Note No. L of the Standalone Financial Statements, forming part of this Annual Report. The Board of Directors con rms that none of the transactions with any of related parties were in con ict with the Companys interest and all transactions entered into with the Related Parties as de ned under the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations during the financial year ended on 31.03.2016 were in the ordinary course of business and on basis of arms length pricing and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Thus disclosure in form AOC 2 is not applicable.

The related party transactions are entered into based on considerations of various business exigencies, such as synergy in operations, sectoral specialization and the Companys long-term strategy for sectoral investments, optimization of market share, profitability, legal requirements, liquidity and capital resources of subsidiaries.

28. Adequacy of Internal Financial Controls

The Board is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal financial control as per section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board has laid down policies and processes in respect of internal financial controls and such internal financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively. The internal financial controls covered the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of business including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of the assets of the Company, prevention and detection of fraud and errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

29. Extract of Annual Return

Pursuant to the provisions of the Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extract of Annual return of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2016 is provided in the Annexure C to the Directors Report.

30. Conservation Of Energy

The nature of your companys operations is not energy intensive. Your company believes that it forms part of the duty to save energy and also install necessary apparatus which will help conserve energy. Your companys computer terminals, air conditioning systems, lighting and utilities are modern technology-enabled to facilitate the optimal use of energy and power.

31. Technology absorption and Research and Development (R&D)

Your company believes that in addition to progressive thought, it is imperative to invest in research and development to ascertain future exposure and prepare for challenges. In its endeavour to obtain and deliver the best, our company entered into alliances with major global players in the industry to harness and tap the latest and the best of technology in its eld, upgrade itself in line with latest technology globally and deploy / absorb technology wherever feasible, relevant and appropriate. Your company also attached tremendous importance to indigenous development and technology up gradation through its extensive Research and Development operations. The benefits derived from these processes are phenomenal and improved the quality of your companys world-class services.

Your company is actively engaged in the research and development of software. Your companys management team performs an end-to-end function by acting as the sounding board and mentors for the R & D team to develop their ideas to facilitate market launch. The teams will develop a unique approach and strengthen our positioning through tools, frameworks and methodologies to provide value-added services to clients.

32. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The particulars of foreign exchange earnings and outgo, based on actual in flows and out flows are as follows:

Rs. in Lakhs

Particulars March 31, 2016 March 31, 2015 Earnings 2136.57 1802.72 Outgo 1957.31 1576.14

33. Directors Responsibility Statement

The Directors hereby con rm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit or Loss of the Company for that period;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis; e) they have laid down internal financial controls for the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

f) they have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

34. Details of Policy Developed and Implemented By the Company on Its Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

35. Particulars Of Employees:

No employee throughout the financial year was in receipt of remuneration of Rs. 60 lakhs or more, or employed for part of the year and in receipt of Rs. 5 lakhs or more a month under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

36. Details of the Remuneration as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

i. The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the financial year 2015-16, ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2015-16 and the comparison of remuneration of each Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) against the performance of the Company are as follows:

During the financial year 2015-16, none of the Directors/ Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary was drawing any remuneration. Hence, the ratio is not provided.

ii. The Percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year:

No increase in the Median remuneration of the employees in the financial year 2015-16.

iii. The Number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company:

95 employees as of March, 2016.

iv. The explanation on the relationship between average increase in remuneration and the Company Performance:

During the financial year 2015-16, there was no increase in the remuneration of Key Managerial Personnel(s) and Employees. Hence, the explanation is not provided.

v. Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justi cation thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:

During the financial year 2015-16, there was no increase in the remuneration of Key Managerial Personnel(s) and Employees. Hence, the explanation is not provided.

vi. Comparison of the remuneration of the Key Managerial Personnel against the performance of the Company.

For the financial year 2015-16, Key Managerial Personnel were paid remuneration of approximately 9.67% of Net Profit of the Company.

vii. The key parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the directors:

During the financial year 2015-16, none of the Directors was drawing any remuneration. Key parameters for determining the remuneration are provided in the remuneration policy of the Company.

viii. The ratio of the remuneration of the highest paid director to that of the employees who are not directors but receive remuneration in excess of the highest paid director during the year:

During the financial year 2015-16, none of the Directors was drawing any remuneration. Hence, the ratio of their remuneration to the remuneration of highest paid director is not provided. It is af rmed that the remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

ix. Af rmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company:

Yes, the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

x. Variation in the market Capitalization, Price Earnings Ratio and Net worth of the Company for the closing Date of the Current Financial year and Previous Financial Year: Rs. in Lacs

Particulars 31.03.2016 31.03.2015 % change Market Capitalization 2500.65 4025.26 (47.20) Price Earnings Ratio 40.00 14.40 1.78 Percentage Increase / decrease of market quotations of the shares of the Company in comparison to the rate at which the Company came out with last Public offer (252.94) (66.67) - Net worth of the Company 11,197.74 10,489.64 6.75

37. Listing with the Stock Exchanges

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited (BSE)

Listing fees for 2015-16 have been paid to BSE.

38. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. Internal Complaints Committee(s) (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. During the year, there was no case of anti-harassment reported to the Committee(s).

39. Other Matters

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under report:

1. No KMP of the Company receives any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

2. No signi cant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

40. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Directors are thankful to the Members and Investors for their con dence and continued support. The Directors are grateful to the Central and State Government, Stock Exchanges, Securities & Exchange Board of India, Reserve Bank of India, Software Technology Parks of India, Lenders, FCCBs holders and last but not the least, its trusted clients for their continued support.

The Directors would like to express their gratitude for the profuse support and guidance received from alliance partners and vendors. The Directors would also like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all the employees for their commendable work and professionalism.