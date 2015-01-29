To the Members of Info-Drive Software Limited

Report on the Financial Statements:

I have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Info-Drive Software Limited (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2016, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of signi cant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility:

My responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on my audit. I have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there-under.

I conducted my audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion:

1. According to the information and explanations given to me and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual e- ling forms for the financial year ending 31 st March 2014 and 31 st March 2015 and event based forms with regards to increase in authorised share capital, sub-division of equity shares of the company, allotment of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) and allotment of equity shares consequent upon conversion of FCCBs for the period from 1 st April 2014 to 31 st March 2016 were still pending ling as on 31 st March 2016.

2. Without qualifying my opinion:

a. I draw attention to Note e of Notes forming part of financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2016 in connection with the value of investments: The value of investments in Info-Drive Software Inc, USA (wholly owned subsidiary) have diminished and eroded the entire capital of the company as on the date of balance sheet. No provision for such diminution in value of investments is made in the books of the company.

Subject to the above, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2016 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date. applicable.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, I give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, I report that:

a. I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of my audit.

b. in my opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the accounts of the branch office situated at Singapore have not been audited for the year. These financial statements and other financial information have been incorporated in the standalone financial statements based on un-audited financial statements as certified by the management of the company as audited financial statements of the branch office as at 31 st March 2016 are not available.

d. the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

e. in my opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

f. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

g. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to my separate report in Annexure B; and

h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For K.S. Reddy Associates Chartered Accountants F.R.N: 009013S Place: Chennai K. Subba Reddy (Proprietor) Date: May 30, 2016. M.No.208754

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in my Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2016, I report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation offixed assets.

(b) Fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation. In my opinion, the physical veri cation is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(ii) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering software services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) The Company has granted loans to three wholly owned subsidiary companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). The terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the company looking to long term business exigencies/purposes.

(b) No formal schedule of repayment has been made for receipt of principal amount and as such in the absence of such repayment schedule, I am unable to comment if the same are being repaid timely.

(c) As explained, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days, all the loans where the amounts is more than rupees one lac, reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of principal and interest, wherever applicable.

(iv) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, in respect of loans, guarantees and security, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) a) The company is not regular in depositing the Income-tax dues and tax deducted at source (TDS) in to the Government Account. Subject to that according to the records, information and explanations provided to me, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed amount of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax and any other statutory dues applicable to it and no undisputed amounts payable were outstanding as at 31st March, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to me, there are no dues of sales-tax, income-tax, customs duty, wealth tax, service tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following.

Name of Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income-tax Income-tax 0 AY 2004-05 Commissioner of Income-tax, Appeals III Income-tax TDS 33,44,226/- AY 2010-11 Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income-tax TDS 1,65,15,087/- AY 2011-12 Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Income-tax Income-tax 3,18,73,620/- AY2010-11 Commissioner of Income-tax, Appeals III Income-tax Income-tax 3,18,78,250/- AY2009-10 Commissioner of Income-tax, Appeals III

c) According to the information and explanations given to me the amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules made there under has been transferred to such fund within time.

viii) The Company does not have any loans or borrowing from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly paragraph 3 (viii) of the order is not applicable.

(ix) The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly paragraph 3 (ix) of the order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to me, no material fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of my audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to me and based on my examination of the books of accounts of the company, the company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(xii) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly the provisions of paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to me and based on my examination of the records of the company transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to me and based on my examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to me and based on my examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly paragraph 3

(xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xiv) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For K.S. Reddy Associates Chartered Accountants F.R.N: 009013S Place: Chennai K. Subba Reddy (Proprietor) Date: May 30, 2016. M.No.208754

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

I have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Info Drive Software Limited (the company) as of 31 st March 2016 in conjunction with my audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on my audit. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In my opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.