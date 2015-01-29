Info-Drive Software Ltd Management Discussions

Managements discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations include forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot assure that these assumptions and expectations are accurate. Although the Management has considered future risks as part of the discussions, future uncertainties are not limited to Management perceptions.

Company Background

Info-Drive Software Limited, incorporated on 16 March 1988, is an Information Technology Services Company, headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

The Company is a global Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services company offering specialized services across the realm of Information Technology (IT), IT Infrastructure services and IT Consulting. The Company offers specialized expertise in Information Technology applications deployment, Remote Infrastructure Maintenance at enterprise level, Risk Management & Data Analytics- Implementation Services.

By adopting a unique synthesis of organic and inorganic growth models on top of highly specialized offerings in the realm of IT, Infrastructure and Business Process Management, the Company has established a well-balanced portfolio of services catering to the mainstream, uncontested as well as the emerging market spaces on a global basis. The Company has service delivery centres in Chennai, Mumbai - India, and in Dubai- UAE supporting the business development centres that cater to Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The Company has diversified business portfolio focused on multiple business verticals each with its own growth trajectory, which increases the range of offerings to its customers, business enterprises and retail consumers.

The Information Technology business is broadly divided into the following:

• IT Infrastructure Management Services

• IT Consulting Services (ICS)

• Risk Management and Data Analytics

Portfolio of Service Offerings:

• IT INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES (India, Middle East and Malaysia)

• IT Infrastructure Management Services

• IT CONSULTING

• Web Hosted Solutions in Cooperative Credit Societies and Micro Finance Institutions.

Technology Consulting:

• ICT-focused services (Middle East) - Project Management and Technical Support services for the Telecom segment in the Middle- east market.

• RISK MANAGEMENT AND DATA ANALYTICS (India, Middle East, Africa and Australia)

• Implementation Services

A. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT- IT &IT ENABLED SERVICES

The information presented in this section has been obtained from publicly available documents from various sources, including officially prepared materials from Government bodies and industry websites/publications. Industry websites/publications generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed and their reliability cannot be assured. Although it is believed that industry, market and government data used is reliable, it has not been independently verified. Certain information has been relied on, based on the data available on the data from NASSCOM and other website. These websites do not provide any assurance, as to the reliability of such information.

India will remain the worlds fastest growing information technology (IT) market in 2016 as it is expected to spend more than $72 billion on IT services, products and hardware, up from 7.2% from the current year, according to research rm Gartner Inc.

The growth will come on the back of the digitization wave catching up with Indian companies and the growing number of connected devices that form the Internet of Things (IoT).

Indias IT market is projected to grow annually at a rate of 4.95% between 2015 and 2019 the fastest globally to touch $85.3 billion by the end of 2019.

Devices, which include mobile phones, personal computers and tablets, will account for almost 33% of the overall IT spend in India, growing at 9.3% in 2016. While data centre systems will grow 3.9% in 2016, IT services, which accounts for 18.1% of the overall IT spend, will be the fastest growing segment in 2016 with 13.8% growth year on year, predicts Gartner.

Software, which accounts for nearly 7% of IT revenue in India, will grow 12.7%. Communications services will continue to account for the largest share of IT spend: 39.2% of revenue in 2016. However, this will also be the slowest growing segment, with a 2.1% rise in revenue in 2016, according to Gartner.

As per the research rms survey of chief information officers, Indian IT budget growth of 11.7% is one of the highest in the world, while global average is 1%. "The IT industry is being driven by digital business, and an environment driven by a connected world," said Mike Harris, group vice-president at Gartner.

Gartner predicts spending on Internet of Things (IoT) hardware to exceed $2.5 million per minute in 2016. IoT, usually de ned as a network of things that can communicate and exchange information over the Internet. These interconnections, relationships, and algorithms are de ning the future of business.

BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY

The Company is in IT business that can be broadly divided into various business segments as explained below:

IT INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES:

IT Service Management

We focus on efficient business strategy to go along with IT departments to deliver a better customer experience. It focuses on delivering and supporting IT services that are aligned to the business requirements of the organization.

• Increase in Quality of Service

• Better Alignment of IT Services with Business Priorities & Objectives

• Known and Manageable IT Costs

• Less Downtime (Increased Reliability)

• Customer Satisfaction

ITIL provides proven, Industry best-practice guidance for ITSM

• Has a focus on Services & Value Not Technology

• Industry recognized best practice library useful for improving practices & processes:

• Good Coordination between internal IT-Business-Vendor

• Improve the global consistency of IT

• Re-aligning the current processes and improve.

We aim at providing an effective framework for helping IT organizations to become adaptive, exible, cost effective and service oriented. The goal is to transform an organization from a tactical technology-provider to a strategic, business-oriented service operation.

Our approach to ITSM enables customers to design, build, manage and enhance their IT service operations and supporting IT infrastructure based on the ITSM best practices.

Our offerings include professional services for assessment, designing, planning, implementing and training for ITSM.

Business Continuity Management

BC program plays an important role in corporate governance. Successful businesses expect the unexpected and plan for it. BCMS (or ISO 22301) de nes Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) as a part of the overall management system that establishes, implements, operates, monitors, reviews, maintains and improves Business Continuity.

Business Continuity aims to proactively handle the organizations strategic assets during times of crisis/emergency. This includes availability of facilities, supply chains and critical business operations / processes. This proactive step ensures con dence to businesses owners on the organizations optimal or acceptable state.

Disaster Recovery, on the other hand focusses to ensure that IT processes are streamlined to business objectives during times of crisis. The DR plan is a set of procedures, responses and contingency notes that are strategically stitched together to help resume business operations as soon as possible.

As a matter of fact, DR enables the entire BCP and assumes an important role during actual execution.Implementing a BCMS involves following steps or clauses based on ISO 22301 standards.

Business Impact Analysis (BIA) is a process of analyzing business functions and the effect a business disruption might have upon them in terms of quantitative ( financial) and qualitative (non- financial) impact.

The BIA is the basis of an entitys Business Continuity capability. It is used to identify the following:

• Critical services, activities and products

• Critical services, activities and products

• Recovery Time Objective (RTO) of those activities or services

• Recovery Point Objective (RPO) for the data, information and systems needed to resume those activities

• Time scale and extent of disruption

• Maximum Acceptable Outage (MAO) and Minimum Business Continuity Objectives (MBCO)

• Internal and external dependencies to the critical activities or services including suppliers and outsource partners

Impact criteria could include: unavailability of personnel, financial and operational impact, reputation damage and legal or regulatory impact.

BCM Automation

Having implemented a comprehensive framework it becomes imperative to have the right tools to sustain large and complex implementations. It becomes important for the business continuity managers to select a solution that is exible and suits their business requirements.

Business continuity managers have a task at hand to ensure that the technology they adopt is useful and long lasting for the organization. Business continuity managers today have to consider plethora of requirements before nalizing any such solution.

Some of the features they should look at:

Flexible and user friendly Process modelling, Risk Assessment & Business Impact analysis methodologies

• Resilient communication channels email, SMS, intranet, phone, social media and an effective emergency response mechanism

• A solution which integrates with other technologies such as incident management tools & GRC technologies We help our customer to develop a robust framework and implement the solution which best ts them.

• Enables Effective Management of Business Continuity Requirements

• Strengthens BCM Strategy Development

• Process modelling & Risk Analysis

• Develop and review Business Continuity Plans

• Helps test, and maintain compliance

• Effective crisis and communication management during disasters

Risk Management Services

The three stages (Assess, Evaluate & Mitigate) are together woven as a program which is part of organizations Enterprise Risk Management to allow leadership make risk-return-aware decision. The output of which translates in to a heat-map.

Assessment of risk, involves identifying and determining the characteristics of the information systems and containing information.

During risk evaluation, threat profiling helps identifying the external and internal parameters with their potential to harm the organization.

And nally the mitigation, where a tailored solution is recommended to act against the identified risk

IT Governance

Information security is a direct corporate governance responsibility and lies squarely on the shoulders of the Board of the company.

Information Security and Its governance is often a subject of hot debate not as a standard or framework but from an applicability perspective.

A good governance model concentrates on the concepts adopted from various frameworks and customized to business. We strongly believe that no one framework is as strong as a framework customized to meet the business requirements of an organization. End of the day, we are ghting risks pertaining to Information and Data that pertains to the business.

Governance and Excellence is a constant process and the framework that organizations develop should cater to its exibility and scalability aligned to business objective.

We are equipped to engage in an excellence model derived out of standards such as CoBit, ISO 38500, ISO 27001/ 27002, ISO 27005, ISO 20000 & ISO 22301. This model helps arrive at measurable effectiveness model rather than as an overload to the existing policy framework.

Managed Security Services

Managed IPS/IDS

Intrusion prevention systems (IPS), also known as intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS), are network security appliances that monitor network and/or system activities for malicious activity. Managing IDS and IPS devices requires a specialized skill set; they are complex devices that have the ability to generate thousands of events per day and are only bene cial if managed effectively.

Security device management experts can help alleviate this burden and enable more effective operation of your Intrusion Detection and Prevention technologies. Our Managed Network IDS/IPS service is provided in an unlimited and unmetered fashion with no limits placed on.

Managed Log Collection, Analysis & Reporting

Thousands of logs are generated from critical sources like IPS, rewall, server, OS & access control systems. It is practically impossible to peek into each source and trace logs & events. We offer most advanced event & log along with analysis engine that can generate proper alerts for abnormal activities hidden in log & event data.

Our security administrators have hands-on experience to con gure, manage & maintain such log collector & correlation engine. They will ensure proper offenses will be detected while reducing the element of false positives. Efficient used cases & rules are created dynamically to achieve customer satisfaction.

Managed Firewall Administration

Monitoring and managing your rewall is crucial to safeguarding your organizations security. But as todays threats grow more sophisticated, and the skills needed to address them become increasingly scarce, successful rewall management can quickly become complex and costly for your organization. Our Managed Firewall Services provide customized, around-the-clock rewall protection at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions, allowing you to stay ahead of the threat while also freeing up valuable resources.

Managed Web Application Scanning

Our Web Application Scanning service leverages web application scanning technology to help you assess the security of your Web applications and identify aws that could threaten your online presence or the con dentiality of your information. This service, delivered on demand, provides automated, self-service vulnerability scanning of internal and external Web-based applications to help you safeguard sensitive data and satisfy regulatory requirements. Some of the benefits of the service are: Identi es and prioritizes vulnerabilities in Web applications, security, Protects, Lowers total cost of operations by reducing administrative overhead and automating repeatable testing process

Managed Network Protection & Access Control

Monitoring and managing crucial to network protection components like Web Application Firewalls, IPSec VPN Gateways, ACS Server etc. are crucial for the security of the IT infrastructure. It required high level of hands-on experience to properly con gure these devices. The team is fully capable of managing network protection & access control devices. Moreover, some customized applications which need special con guration requirements in publishing securely over internet require integration with multiple resources.

Managed Vulnerability Assessment & Remediation

Vulnerability Management service leverages vulnerability management technology to perform highly accurate internal and external scan audits across network devices, servers, Web applications, databases and other assets in on-premise and cloud environments. Different service levels are available depending on the needs of your organization. The solution is fully managed and maintained by our dedicated security management team, eliminating administration and maintenance burdens so you can better focus on protecting your assets and reducing business risk.

Managed Anti-Virus Protection

Anti-virus Management service leverages AV/Malware technology, which secures both physical and virtual endpoints with immediate protection against threats delivered through leading malware protection and cloud-based global threat intelligence. It also protects endpoints on or off the corporate network against viruses, Trojans, worms, spyware, and new variants as they emerge. Different service levels are available depending on the needs of your organization.

Cloud Services

Private & Public Cloud Deployment & Management

Our datacenter is based upon the principle of next generation datacenter. Virtual datacenter can easily be provisioned to our prospective customers. The whole datacenter is highly available and segregated across two datacenter.

From telecom to datacenter core switches, all devices are monitored & managed by Operations team.

Infrastructure as a Service

We provide fully managed IaaS cloud optimized for critical enterprise workloads, offering SLAs with up to 99.95% virtual server uptime and many advantages of a managed private cloud and many advantages of a private cloud-such as options for dedicated servers and storage-while providing exible scaling and the benefits of cloud economics.

VPS (Virtual Private Servers)

We provide managed virtual server from its hosted servers resources. Managed servers can be customized as per the required speci cations. A standard con guration of VPS starts from 2 vCPUs, 4GB Memory, 100GB disk space and 1MB shared bandwidth. We provide servers management up to operating systems level but can provide the application management if required. All the hosted servers are associated with standard monitoring and server security appliances.

Storage as a Service

Storage as a Service is one of the ICT products that is meant to utilize the advance storage infrastructure environment within our Tier III Datacenters. Storage as a Service is offered within our state-of-the art datacenters, featuring uninterrupted power supply, temperature control, re detection systems, security and connection via our next generation fully redundant Equal and Open Access Network. The storage can be provisioned with the hosted servers and can also be provided standalone using FTP or SFTP access protocols. Different storage tiers and packages are available based on application requirement.

Backup as a Service

We provide data storage from the industry leading storage infrastructure deployed in our data center for data backup purposes. Customers can access the hosted storage space using SFTP URL provided by us. Using storage as a service customer can store their critical information outside their primary site.

VDI as a Service

Our cloud based or managed VDI solution is hosted VDI solution in our data centers. We run two high available Tier III comply data centers to serve the customers. Having the hosted VDI solution, organizations do not need to focus on deploying and managing the desktop infrastructure, managing the security, monitoring the infrastructure and backing up the end user machines, as all the requirements will be taken care and can also provide thin clients for customers.

Software as a Service

Our service offerings cover following products:

• MS Exchange

• MS SharePoint

• MS LYNC

• ITSM

• ERP

• CRM

Platform as a Service

Our platform as a service offerings covers following products:

Hosted Database

• MS SQL

• Oracle

Hosted ERP Solution

• SAGE

• SAP

Network Services

Managed Network

The Managed network works on a vision is of an Open and Equal Access Network (OEAN). This OEAN provides a mechanism for licensed operators and service providers to connect to their customers. For each customer segment, our network supports a high level of customer service. The network will permit customers to easily connect, to identify the full portfolio of product and service choices available from the various providers of services, and to easily make choices as to which service, and which provider for that service, they should use.

High Speed & WAN Connectivity

WAN is a largely deployed network inter-connecting multiple abroad sites as well as enables Internet access. We facilitate Open and Equal Access Network (OEAN) through its State-of-Art Datacenters. This OEAN provides a mechanism for licensed operators and service providers to connect to their customers enable WAN connections. We can enable these same services to its private cloud hosted customers.

Security Operations

Our Hosting Security is a powerful, fully integrated portfolio of services, managed devices and best practices all designed to ensure the highest levels of security for customer data.Our Security operations covers all three critical security areas: physical security; operational security; and system security.

• Physical security includes locking down and logging all physical access to servers at our data center.

• Operational security involves creating business processes that follow security best practices to limit access to con dential information and maintain tight security over time.

• System security involves locking down customer systems from the inside, starting with hardened operating systems and up-to-date patching.

We offer a full range of options to take system security to the next level.

Physical Security Operations

• Data center access limited to our data center technicians

• RFID Card based scanning for controlled data center access

• Security camera monitoring at all data center locations

• 24x7 onsite security staff provides additional protection against unauthorized entry

• Unmarked facilities to help maintain low profile

• Physical security audited by an independent rm

System Security Operations

• System installation using hardened, patched OS

• Centralized System patching con gured to provide ongoing protectionfrom exploits

• Centralized Vulnerability Assessment to provide pre-emptive security architecture to stop prospective attacks

• Dedicated or Shared rewall and VPN services to help block unauthorized system access

• Data protection with managed backup solutions

• Optional, dedicated intrusion detection / prevention devices to provide an additional layer ofprotection against unauthorized system access

• Log Collection from all datacenter critical devices for analysis & correlation

• Application rewalls to protect application level attack on customer servers

• Centralized Anti-virus management to manage all the endpoints installed in VMs and dedicated servers

• Risk assessment and security consultation by professional services teams

• Dedicated application delivery controller to provide session balancing among customer applications

• Certi cate of oad to reduce system level processing

• Provisioning of IPSec Site-to-site & client to site VPNs.

Operational Security Operations

• ISO-based policies and procedures, regularly reviewed

• All employees trained on documented information security and privacy procedures

• Access to con dential information restricted to authorized personnel only, according to documented processes

• Systems access logged and tracked for auditing purposes

• Secure document-destruction policies for all sensitive information

• Fully documented change-management procedures

• Independently audited disaster recovery and business continuity plans in place for support service

Application & System Operations

Our hosted solutions aim is to relieve businesses from all these concerns allowing them to focus on their core business, providing a cost effective solution that ensures exible capacity, robust performance in a highly secure environment. Day to day operations include:

Design system changes and design speci cations and installation

• Manage system stability, operation, security, and scalability

• Collaborate with engineers or software developers to select appropriate design solutions or ensure the compatibility of system components

• Periodic Backups

• Provide technical guidance or support for the development or troubleshooting of systems

• Identify system data, hardware, or software components required to meet user needs

• Provide guidelines for implementing secure systems to customers or installation teams

• Monitor system operation to detect potential problems

• Server Administration

• Checking system &Server health

• Backup daily

• Service availability

Network Operations

The network operations team is responsible to assess management controls for maintaining network integrity, efficiency, andavailability. Following operations are being carried out:

Website Monitoring

Review the web site to detect unauthorized changes andimplement corrective action if necessary.Ensure the web site is available and its integrity is maintainedand reputation risk is minimized.

Internet Use Monitoring

Establish, monitor, and enforce Internet Usage policies and proceduresOngoing monitoring of internet usage allows management to: Protect corporate resources (e.g., employee time,network resources);Minimize reputation risk.

Network Traf c Monitoring

Monitor network faults, performance, con guration,security, and accounting management.The network system is an integral part of communicationsinfrastructure. Problems affect many or all users quickly and visibly. Projections of future capacity requirements should bemade to ensure that adequate processing power and storageare available. A network administrator should monitor networkefficiency statistics, ensure that les are backed up regularlyand stored off-site, establish and maintain adequate virus protection, review network activity reports, and react to networkalerts and alarms.

Network Architecture

Maintain current diagram of network architecture. The network diagram depicts the current network layout anddesign. It is a tool that the network administrator uses toidentify inter-relationships, enforce security, detect problems,minimize risk, and help restore operations.

QoS Administration

Provide con guration & maintaining best effort delivery to the customer which means hat all traf c has equal priority and an equal chance of being delivered in a timely manner. When congestion occurs, all traf c has an equal chance of being dropped.

Helpdesk Operations

Our ServiceDesk team will monitor the standard activities like connectivity, device health status and logging with the capability of adding extra custom monitors if required. The Service Desk Team will provide proactive monitoring of the devices to a level that allows Outage Alerting and pre-determined performance thresholds to be captured and passed through the Assurance Toolsets up to an automated dispatch or noti cation via email to our customers.

Service Window

Service Level Agreement (SLA) & Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), Service Level Agreement (SLA) values and related targets indicated in the following Service Level Agreement Tables, according to the below Severity:

Severity Definition (Examples of Critical / Major / Minor / Low Cases) Critical / Emergency (P1) The Critical/ Emergency Faults are conditions which result in emergencies situations that seriously affect system, making it inoperative and/or unable to provide services to the customer and have a direct impact on business revenue. An immediate correction method is required which shall include the below mentioned events: a) Total/Partial outage of service. b) A subset of the services is experiencing a total outage. c) A recurring fault that degrades service and requires manual Intervention to be cleared. d) Loss of any security capability or emergency disposal capability. Major / High (P2) The Major/High faults are conditions wherein the system is partially inoperative but still usable and has less critical effect than the emergency faults. These faults may have a potential to be transformed to emergency situation and does not affect the business revenue and the following events shall come under the Major/high faults: a) A recurring fault that prevents performance of necessary operation and maintenance activities such as backup and Investigation of Customer complaints. b) A recurring fault that degrades service and requires manual intervention to be cleared. Minor / Medium (P3) c) Reducing the measuring capability of system. Minor fault shall mean conditions that do not significantly impair the function of the system and do not affect the services to the customers which shall include the below mentioned occurrences: a) A service abnormality which is not affecting but generates too many errors or alarms. b) Errors in documentation or outdated documentation. c) Continuous errors, minor alarms and warnings without service effect. Low / Non-fault Enquiry (P4) Consultation about problems on equipment functions, specifications, operation and configuration during routine O&M or for direct communication in any step of the fault handling process.

Service Desk SLA

Service Item Service Availability Period Response Time Target SLA Achievement (Response) Restoration Time Target SLA Achievement (Restoration) P1 7 days x 24 hours 30 min 95% 4 hours 95% P2 7 days x 24 hours 60 min 95% 8 hours 93% P3 5 days x 8 hours 120 min 95% 24 hours 93% P4 5 days x 8 hours 180 min 24-48 hours 99% 93% Overall Target SLA Achievement 98% 94%

Service Level Reporting

Periodic reports pertaining to the offered services will be shared on periodic time for service review and to discuss on the enhancement or improvement of services. All proactive monitoring of the devices are set to a level that allows Outage Alerting, and pre-determined performance thresholds to be captured and passed through the Assurance Toolsets, up to an automated dispatch or noti cation (e-Mail) to the Customer. The following are covered in the Service Level Report scope:

• Infrastructure/Application Availability

• Infrastructure/Application Health

• Infrastructure/Application Performance

• We will be providing access to its customers to monitor the above-mentioned reports in real time if required there by maintaining a transparency and integrity of the offered solution.

Service Desk Process

As quoted in the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL), the "Service Desk is a vitally important part of an organizations IT Department". Service Desk forms an integral part of any organization with the primary aim of restoring the normal service to the users as quickly as possible where issues could equally involve ful lling a service request or answering a query or simply anything that is needed to allow the users to return to their normal working conditions.

An ITIL compliant service desk follows a systematic and foolproof approach wherein the entire customer request are attended and addressed within the ITIL guidelines.

The Service Desk solution is based on ITIL, which provides a practical, no-nonsense framework for identifying, planning, delivering and supporting IT services to the business. Our Service Desk Model encompasses all the essentials processes within the Service Operations to offer our customers an effective overall IT support structure. The processes that are catered in our service desk operations are as below:

• Incident Management

• Problem Management

• Service Request Ful lment

• Change Management

Service Delivery Framework

Our Service Delivery Framework truly aligned with Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) encompasses the following phases and activities:

• Examine & Plan IT Service Management Solution

• Design IT Service Management Solution

• Develop and Improve IT Service Management Solution

• Deploy IT Service Management Solution

• Operate & Support IT Service Management Solution The objectives of each phases is provided in as tabulated below:

Phases Objective Examine & Plan IT Service Management Solution Examine and define at a fairly high level the current and desired states and agree basic principles as well as high-level implementation approach. Design IT Service Management Solution Design the people, process and technology components of the ITSM solution in detail as well as to plan for subsequent phases. Develop and Improve IT Service Management Solution Work out on all details pertaining to People, Process, Product and Partners of the ITSM solution as well as their detailed integrations in the existing setup, perform evaluation and testing and thus ensure that the services are ready to be transitioned into operations. Deploy IT Service Management Solution Introduce the ITSM technology with the improvements & changes with regard to processes, within the organization, implement changes and train IT staff to adhere to the changes. Operate & Support IT Service Management Solution Support and backup the execution of the IT Service Management processes, initiate CSI plans parallel and provide review reports to the management to evaluate the quality of service.

IT CONSULTING SERVICES:

CO- OPERATIVE CREDIT SOCIETY AUTOMATED SOLUTION

Employees Cooperative Thrift and Credit Society is a non-agricultural credit society, started mainly for saving the employees from the hands of money lenders. Separate Employees Cooperative Thrift and Credit societies have been organized for different categories of workers. The objectives of the societies are to encourage thrift and cooperation among the members, to borrow funds from the members for being utilized as loans to members and to act as agents for joint purchase of domestic and other requirements of the members. The successful financial performances of these societies are very essential to the employees to save their money.

The regulation of co-operative societies (other than those operating in more than one State) is a State subject and is governed by the State laws on co-operative societies. In the case of co-operatives with objects not con ned to one State, their regulation is governed by the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. As the vast majority of co-operative societies are operating only in one State, the State Government and the Registrar of Co-operative Societies appointed by the State are the main regulatory authorities for the cooperative societies. Since the functioning of these have grown rapidly and some Data of state controlled Societies and almost all of them need a strong connectivity support with current technology.

Info-Drive sensed this opportunity and is channeling its efforts into exploring and utilizing excellence especially in the areas of computerization of Cooperative Credit Societies scattered in India (e-governance).

The Company has tied up with the concept of a cost effective web enabled solution on cloud wherein comprehensive end to end web enabled solution which would facilitate societies to just plug in , con gure , load data and start using the solution.

On the strength of the above concept the Company has been able to secure an order from the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Chennai region on a BOT basis for period of (5) years. The company would be the system integrator for the WEB BASED software solution.

Info-Drive offers both Business and Technology consulting services that supports strategic business objectives in this competitive business environment. Organizations move up the value chain that helps drive the business momentum in the light of challenges arising from globalization, competition and the dynamics of customer loyalty. The various consulting practices enable to achieve execution excellence, cost leadership and business agility through IT, resulting in sustainable business leadership.

ICT SERVICES:

Its comprehensive, industry-leading portfolio of infrastructure management services guarantees high reliability, round-the-clock availability, remote manageability, and optimum scalability. The services include:

Onsite Infrastructure Management Services

• Datacenter Support Services

• Network Support Services

• Security Support Services

• End-user Support Services

Converged Communication Solutions

• Campus and Premise Cabling

• Data Center Infrastructure

• Routing and Switching

• IP Telephony

Enterprise Management Solutions

• Service Desk and Asset Management

• Network and Systems Management

• Remote Support Tools

Information Security Solutions

• Network Perimeter Security

• Mobile Perimeter Security

• Application Security

• End Point Security

Technology and Process Consulting Services

• Consulting and Auditing Services

• Vulnerability Assessment and risk mitigation solutions

Management Services are designed to provide comprehensive coverage for technology infrastructure while maintaining a straightforward menu of service level choices. Info-Drive offers customers the exibility to evaluate each service and derive measurable benefits for their organization. The current target geographies are Philippines, Australia and Far East Asia. Its target business vertices in these countries are BFSI, telecom, retail and IT-ITES.

RISK MANAGEMENT/ DATA ANALYTICS:

• Risk management solution implementation consulting and BASEL compliance:

• Market Risk

• Credit Risk

• Operational Risk

• Asset Liability Management

• Anti-Money Laundering and Fraud detection

• Solution implementation for customer and marketing analytics

• End-To-End technical support and maintenance of implemented solutions

• Analytical model building in the area of financial modeling and Know Your Customer (KYC) analytics

• Credit portfolio default and recovery model building and forecasting

• Modeling and forecasting market driven factors I.e. Interest rates, foreign exchange rates, etc.

• Parametric and simulation models for risk measurement

• Target Customer profiling for execution of marketing strategies.

Industries catered to with above-mentioned services are Banking and Financial Institutions and Telecom.

COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS

Info-Drives competitive strengths are as under:\

• Enhancement of solution set

The Company seek to continually enhance its portfolio of solutions as a means of developing and growing its business. To differentiate its services, the focus is on emerging trends, new technologies and pervasive business issues that confront its clients. The Company has added new service offerings such as Business and Technology consulting which have been signi cant contributors to its growth. The Company has established atruly unique e-Living Practice that provides automation, digital life-style, community networking and unified integration of media, telecom and internet for homes and community.

• Growth platforms

The Companys growth platforms - systems integration and technology, business consulting and outsourcing - are the engines through which the Company develops its knowledge capital; build world class skills and capabilities; create, acquire and manage key assets to the development of solutions for its clients. The professionals within these areas work closely with operating groups to deliver those integrated services and solutions to clients.

• Geography Spread

The Company operates globally with a wide array of specialized services with an ROI-centric value proposition. This geographic dimension is critical to the proper execution of its strategy and the Company operates in a way that is both globally efficient and locally responsive to its clients and its people. The Company markets and sells its services across different geographies such as India, Australia, Middle Eastern countries and Africa that enable it to address various opportunities in key market segments such as Banking, Financial, Hospitality, Real Estate and Telecom.

• Successful Client Relationship

The client centric approach is built on in-depth understanding of customers needs in order to provide high value, cutting edge technology solutions. The Company leverages its capability as an integrated solutions provider, with appropriate technology expertise and domain knowledge, to deepen its relationships with its clients.

• Business Strategy

The Company has different strategies to enhance stakeholder value in each of business services offered. The Company has established a strong client footprint across all the major emerging market segments in Far East, Middle East, North Africa and Australia. All major support functions for Sales, Marketing and Service Delivery are consolidated through the regional hub offices and an optimal offshore-onsite mix depending upon the kind of services.

• Continue to grow Systems Integration and IT services business

The Company continues to focus on emerging trends and new technologies in speci c business verticals to develop market leading solutions for clients, in its target business verticals including telecommunications, banking, and financial services sectors. It continues to invest signi cant resources to develop customized product, service and solutions offerings that differentiate us from the competition, and generate repeat business. The Company intends to continue to focus on expanding its system integration offerings by increasing its share of business from the private sector and entering new sectors, including e-governance, health and education.

The Company intends to grow its IT infrastructure management service offerings, including long-term managed outsourcing services, which have been and expect will continue to be major contributors to our growth in MENA region. The Company also intends to offer new service delivery models that minimize risks and improves efficiency of processes and productivity.

• Enhance capabilities through technology alliances and acquisitions

The Company has established a dedicated in-house team to explore strategic acquisition opportunities to gain access to speci c technologies, target new markets and customers as well as catalyse synergies with existing business. It believes that acquisition will support long-term strategic direction, strengthen competitive position, particularly in acquiring new domain expertise, expand customer base, increase ability to expand service offerings, reduce time to market and provide greater scale to grow earnings and increase shareholder value. The Company also intends to pursue acquisitions of companies outside India to expand global footprint by leveraging domain expertise and low cost offshore delivery model to move a signi cant portion of the work offshore to India.

The Company also intends to continue to explore the formation of new alliances as well as strengthen existing partnerships with key technology vendors to enable it to leverage its partners strengths.

B. Opportunities and Threats

According to Gartner report Forecast: Enterprise IT Spending by Vertical Industry Market, Worldwide, 2013-2019, 1Q15 Update, worldwide IT Services spending in 2014 was $948 billion, a growth of 1.8% over the previous year. Global IT service providers offer a range of end to end software development, IT business solutions, research and development services, business process services, consulting and related support functions.

Over the past two decades, India has risen to become the leading destination for global IT services sourcing, business process services and research and development services. Global IT services providers, based in India, have a proven track record for providing business and technology solutions, offering a large, high quality and English-speaking talent pool and a friendly regulatory environment. These factors have facilitated the emergence of India as a global sourcing hub.

Information technology is one of the most dynamic, fast-changing and ercely competitive industries in the world, characterized by relentless cycles of innovation and commoditization. The Indian IT industry has been primarily identified with software services, while the software products segment has mostly remained in the background. More recently the world is observing a change in this segment growth. Emerging technologies present a range of exciting new opportunities for IT rms in India. According to the software product think-tank iSpirt, software products could be a $100 billion industry in India by 2025. This af rms our faith that a new generation of Indian software products will have a sizeable impact on improving productivity and the way businesses are run.

Info-Drives recent business focus is on niche domains like providing e-Governance solutions to the Employees Cooperative Thrift & Credit Societies across India. Employees Cooperative Thrift and Credit Society is a non-agricultural credit society, started mainly for saving the employees from the hands of money lenders. Separate Employees Cooperative Thrift and Credit societies have been organized for different categories of workers. The objectives of the societies are to encourage thrift and cooperation among the members, to borrow funds from the members for being utilized as loans to members and to act as agents for joint purchase of domestic and other requirements of the members. The successful financial performances of these societies are very essential to the employees to save their money.

The regulation of co-operative societies (other than those operating in more than one State) is a State subject and is governed by the State laws on co-operative societies. In the case of co-operatives with objects not con ned to one State, their regulation is governed by the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. As the vast majority of co-operative societies are operating only in one State, the State Government and the Registrar of Co-operative Societies appointed by the State are the main regulatory authorities for the cooperative societies. Since the functioning of these have grown rapidly and some Data of state controlled Societies and almost all of them need a strong connectivity support with current technology.

Info-Drive sensed this opportunity and is channeling its efforts into exploring and utilizing excellence especially in the areas of computerization of Cooperative Credit Societies scattered in India (e-governance). The Company has tied up with a comprehensive end to end solution on cloud computing model. This would result in the societies just having to Plug-In, Con gure, Load Data and Start Using the solution. While e-Governance has attracted a lot of focus from the IT industry in last couple of years, Info-Drive is working in this sector since two years. Success of e-Government projects depends not only on the technological skills but also on deep knowledge of Government processes.

One of the top concerns of the industry is on outstanding payments. Issues pertaining to various clauses in Contracts are causing concerns to Company, particularly relating to unlimited liabilities, dispute resolution and arbitration, payments etc., most of which were felt to be one-sided, with risk overload on the Implementation partner.

Technology is changing at such a fast pace while the government speed is rather slow. Within a matter of months these days, the entire technologies change old ones become obsolete and new ones become standard.

C. Segment-wise or product-wise performance.

The entire operations of the company are related to one segment viz., Information Technology.

D. Outlook

Infodrive believes that with its recent change in its strategy and newer opportunities, the company has the potential to achieve growth as it has

• continued to invest and focus on Green eld initiatives and newer markets like Australia and Indonesia.

• strengthen capabilities for competitive differentiation in technology horizontals and expanded to new Industrial verticals.

• continue to invest in domain expertise to enhance productivity and operational efficiency for ROI-centric offerings like cash conservancy services and Supply ChainManagement that deliver tangible savings for our customers.

• continue to drive growth through cross-selling and stronger account mining to optimize the cost of new business acquisition.

• focus on emerging mid-market opportunities in the North Africa & Middle East where Company has established a strong sales & marketing footprint.

We believe in a brighter futureand with our vision to expand service offerings, we have the potential to achieve growth. During the year under review, we have created a strong branding and established customer base. Your Company is extremely con dent that its specialized service offerings and its transformational initiatives, executed by inexperienced and energized global management team, will continue to surpass stakeholder expectations in both short and long-term horizons.

E. Risk and Concerns

In Provisions of Companies Act 2013, Cyclical Economic Situation and common risks like economic, political, legal/regulatory, and business risks the Company has Formulated its own Risk Management Policy. Risk management, by and large involves reviewing the operations of the organization followed by identifying potential threats to the organization and the likelihood of their occurrence, and then taking appropriate actions to address the most likely threats.

The basic activities in any risk management system are. (I) Risk identi cation (II) Risk assessment and nally (III) Risk control.

The Company uses Risk matrix for assessment of Risk. Risk matrix is the table in which rows show the risk and column shows their likelihood of occurrence.

The Company has adopted suitable measures related to development and implementation of a Risk Management Policy after identifying the following elements of risks which in the opinion of the Board can impact the performance of Company. The various Risks identified by the Company are given below:-

Cost pressures: Increasing operations expenses as well as rising employee cost can pose risk to the company. The company has internal controls to monitor costs and escalate any abnormal increase for taking corrective actions. Project level and Business Unit level costs are monitored through a regular MIS on budgets and variances for timely corrective action.

Operational efficiency: The operational risks are mainly associated with client acquisition, execution of projects, information security and continuity of customers business operations. The Company has project level monitoring where such risks are identified and escalated to board for suitable corrective measures on time.

Compliance Risk: Increasing regulatory requirements has made Compliance part tough. The Company regularly monitors and reviews the changes in regulatory framework and has separate Legal & Secretarial to look after regulatory norms.

Foreign Exchange Risk: Your Company has many cross border transaction. Any volatility in the currency market can impact the overall profitability. The Company commands excellent business relationship with the buyers. In case of major uctuation either upwards or downwards, the matter will be mutually discussed and compensated both ways.

Competition Risk: Your Company is always exposed to competition Risk from Asian Countries like Sri Lanka, China, Taiwan, and other Countries. The increase in competition can create pressure on margins, market share etc. By continuous efforts to enhance the brand image of the Company by focusing on R&D, quality, Cost, timely delivery and customer service. By introducing new product range commensurate with demands your company plans to mitigate the risks so involved.

F. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

Internal control systems are a set of policies, processes and procedures put in place to help achieve the strategic objectives of an organization. Good controls encourage operational efficiency and compliance with laws and regulations, as well as minimizing the chance of errors, theft and fraud. At the same time internal controls also enhance reliability and accuracy of accounting data.

The Company has an Internal Control System commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of operations. Internal Auditors recommended by the Audit Committee are then appointed by the Board with a well-de ned internal audit scope. The Internal Auditor reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and presents signi cant audit observations to the Audit Committee. Based on the report of the Internal Auditor, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls.

The CEO/CFO certi cation provided elsewhere in this report also places responsibility on the CEO and CFO to continuously ensure adequacy of our internal control systems and procedures.

G. Business Strategies and Planning:

The core strategy of the Company remains by and large unchanged. It involves working closely with existing prestigious customers and retaining them and targeting newer geographies for promoting niche offering of the company. Infodrive also has been selectively adding to its core offerings wherever a high replication potential to other customers is perceived

H. Discussion on Financial Performance With Respect To Operational Performance

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India (Indian GAAP) to comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("2013 Act"), as applicable and guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). Accounting policies have been consistently applied except where a newly issued accounting standard, if initially adopted or a revision to an existing accounting standard requires a change in the accounting policy hitherto in use. The Company has six subsidiary companies, out of which ve wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Company discloses stand-alone un-audited financial results on a quarterly basis and stand-alone & consolidated audited financial results on an annual basis.

The financial results of the Company are follows:

Consolidated Operational Performance

Your Companys Income from Operations for the year 2015-16 is Rs.11,838.97 Lacs, reflecting a growth of 35.19 % over the previous year. The Companys profit before tax increased from Rs. 556.70 Lacs (Previous FY-2014-15) to Rs. 930.59 Lacs (Current FY- 2015-16). Net profit after minority interest rose from Rs.344.19 Lacs to Rs.764.39 Lacs as compared to previous Financial Year.

Standalone Operational Performance

Your Companys Income from Operations for the year 2015-16 is Rs.2145.94 Lacs, reflecting a growth of 18.88 % over the previous year. The Companys profit before tax decreased from Rs.230.93 Lacs (Previous FY-2014-15) to Rs.21.08 Lacs (Current FY- 2015-16). Net profit for the year decrease from Rs.272.04 Lacs to Rs.47.11 Lacs as compared to previous Financial Year

Standalone Financial Position

The Authorized Share capital of the Company remains the same as Rs.10000 Lacs from Previous FY 2014-15 to Current FY- 2015-16. Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Share capital increased from Rs. 5590.66 Lacs (Previous FY-2014-15) to Rs. 6251.63 Lacs (Current FY- 2015-16) due to Allotment of Shares in pursuance of Conversion of 11 FCCBs. Reserves and Surplus increased from Rs.5590.64 Lacs (Previous FY-2014-15) to Rs.6251.63 Lacs (Current FY- 2015-16), Noncurrent Liabilities Decreased from Rs 4981.41 Lacs (Previous FY-2014-15) to Rs. 4366.29 Lacs (Current FY- 2015-16) and this was mainly due to repaid the Secured Loan. Current Liabilities decreased from Rs.734.86 Lacs (Previous FY-2014-15) to Rs.305.80 Lacs (Current FY- 2015-16) due to export of software against advance received from customer.

Non Current Assets increased from Rs.15006.19 Lacs (Previous FY-2014-15) to Rs.15922.74 (Current FY-2015-16) Lacs due to increase in Non Current Investment. Current Asset decreased from Rs. 2209.95 (Previous FY-2014-15) Lacs to Rs.1429.48 Lacs (Current FY- 2015-16) due to decrease in short term loans and advances and closure of WIP stock.

I. Material Developments in Human Resources

Your company feels that human Resource is very vital as part of its continuous man power development. For this various trainings have been organized for employees whenever necessary.

J. Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report describing the Companys strengths, strategies, projections and estimates, are forward-looking statements and progressive within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied, depending upon economic conditions, Government Policies and other incidental factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.