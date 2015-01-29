Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
21.45
18.05
12.12
21.19
yoy growth (%)
18.88
48.81
-42.78
-7.61
Raw materials
-20.43
-15.77
-10.58
-18.42
As % of sales
95.21
87.4
87.27
86.89
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.31
-0.47
-3.21
As % of sales
0.94
1.75
3.9
15.15
Other costs
-2.86
-0.82
-3.82
-1.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.34
4.58
31.56
8.59
Operating profit
-2.04
1.12
-2.75
-2.25
OPM
-9.5
6.24
-22.74
-10.65
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.33
-0.24
-0.28
Interest expense
0
-0.46
-0.85
-1.42
Other income
2.53
1.97
4.42
4.57
Profit before tax
0.21
2.3
0.56
0.6
Taxes
0.26
0.41
-0.25
0.25
Tax rate
123.48
17.8
-44.23
41.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.47
2.72
0.31
0.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.47
2.72
0.31
0.85
yoy growth (%)
-82.68
761.7
-63.26
19.14
NPM
2.19
15.07
2.6
4.05
