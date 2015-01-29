iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Info-Drive Software Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.65
(0.00%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Info-Drive Software Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

21.45

18.05

12.12

21.19

yoy growth (%)

18.88

48.81

-42.78

-7.61

Raw materials

-20.43

-15.77

-10.58

-18.42

As % of sales

95.21

87.4

87.27

86.89

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.31

-0.47

-3.21

As % of sales

0.94

1.75

3.9

15.15

Other costs

-2.86

-0.82

-3.82

-1.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.34

4.58

31.56

8.59

Operating profit

-2.04

1.12

-2.75

-2.25

OPM

-9.5

6.24

-22.74

-10.65

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.33

-0.24

-0.28

Interest expense

0

-0.46

-0.85

-1.42

Other income

2.53

1.97

4.42

4.57

Profit before tax

0.21

2.3

0.56

0.6

Taxes

0.26

0.41

-0.25

0.25

Tax rate

123.48

17.8

-44.23

41.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.47

2.72

0.31

0.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.47

2.72

0.31

0.85

yoy growth (%)

-82.68

761.7

-63.26

19.14

NPM

2.19

15.07

2.6

4.05

Info-Drive Softw : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Info-Drive Software Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.