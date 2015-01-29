Info-Drive Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.21
2.3
0.56
0.6
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.33
-0.24
-0.28
Tax paid
0.26
0.41
-0.25
0.25
Working capital
-3.51
-0.78
-7.38
-17.37
Other operating items
Operating
-3.31
1.6
-7.3
-16.79
Capital expenditure
0.05
-0.13
-0.05
-1.46
Free cash flow
-3.25
1.47
-7.36
-18.25
Equity raised
129.38
120.93
104.25
98.56
Investing
-0.53
61.91
1.95
2.14
Financing
93.47
49.38
7.67
9.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
219.07
233.7
106.5
92.09
