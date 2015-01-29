Info-Drive Software Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
62.52
55.91
45.09
45.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.27
58.98
53.86
50.71
Net Worth
126.79
114.89
98.95
95.8
Minority Interest
Debt
43.66
49.81
7.85
6.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.04
0.06
0
Total Liabilities
170.45
164.74
106.86
102.78
Fixed Assets
3.14
3.22
3.54
3.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
97.45
97.98
36.07
34.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.83
0.9
0.14
0.25
Networking Capital
68.69
62.37
63.44
57
Inventories
0
0.86
0.85
0
Inventory Days
0
17.38
25.57
0
Sundry Debtors
11.47
14.4
16.33
16.48
Debtor Days
195.09
291.17
491.38
283.74
Other Current Assets
60.3
54.53
53.27
43.25
Sundry Creditors
-1.4
-1.21
-1.14
-1.21
Creditor Days
23.81
24.46
34.3
20.83
Other Current Liabilities
-1.68
-6.21
-5.87
-1.52
Cash
0.33
0.28
3.67
7.56
Total Assets
170.44
164.75
106.86
102.77
