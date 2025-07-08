iifl-logo
Info-Drive Software Ltd Company Summary

Info-Drive Software Ltd Summary

Info-Drive Software Limited (InfoDrive) is a multi-dimensional Information technology and business process outsourcing services (BPO) company. InfoDrive has service delivery centers across India, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Dubai (UAE) supporting the business development centers in the United States and Singapore. The company is headquartered in Chennai.Info-Drive Software Limited was incorporated in the year 1988. The Companys services include banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom, pension industry and healthcare. Its technology services include enterprise solutions, business technology optimization/business consulting, application development and maintenance, and business intelligence and analytics. The Companys subsidiaries include Info-Drive Software Inc., Info-Drive Systems Sdn Bhd, Info-Drive Software LLC, Info-Drive Software Pte Limited, Info-Drive Software Limited and InfoDrive Mauritius Limited.

