Summary

Synoptics Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Synoptics Technologies Private Limited on October 15, 2008 in Mumbai. Subsequently the Company was converted to Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Synoptics Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 19, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company is an IT Services company offering solutions in the areas of IT Infrastructure like connectivity to the Branches, Supply, implementation and support of the network equipments needed to run the IT setup like routers, switches etc. The Company is into business of trading in IT products and of providing Information Telecom Technology (IT) networking solutions by way of LAN/ WAN/ Wireless/ RF/ OFC/ VPN & Managed Services and Installation services along with providing end to end business support service solution and data integration, business process workflows, networking, communication network development and allied services to its customers across the globe. The Company design the solution for customers who need to put their applications on Cloud. They help for the application migration and manage the setup in the cloud. IT Security solution like firewall installation and management. It helps enterprise, small businesses and Government in their Digital journey with technology led and innovation driven approach. The Company offer a comprehensive range of Managed IT Services and Solut

