Synoptics Technologies Ltd Share Price

116
(-3.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:35:25 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open120
  • Day's High120
  • 52 Wk High154.8
  • Prev. Close120.1
  • Day's Low113
  • 52 Wk Low 81.75
  • Turnover (lac)13.22
  • P/E16.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS7.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Synoptics Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

120

Prev. Close

120.1

Turnover(Lac.)

13.22

Day's High

120

Day's Low

113

52 Week's High

154.8

52 Week's Low

81.75

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98.37

P/E

16.96

EPS

7.08

Divi. Yield

0

Synoptics Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Synoptics Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Synoptics Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:59 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jul-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.11%

Non-Promoter- 26.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Synoptics Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.48

7

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.26

18.39

12.02

7.73

Net Worth

65.74

25.39

19.02

14.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

43.24

51.09

50.92

34.76

22.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.24

51.09

50.92

34.76

22.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0.15

0.05

0.04

0.04

View Annually Results

Synoptics Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Synoptics Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Synoptics Technologies Ltd

Summary

Synoptics Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Synoptics Technologies Private Limited on October 15, 2008 in Mumbai. Subsequently the Company was converted to Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Synoptics Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 19, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company is an IT Services company offering solutions in the areas of IT Infrastructure like connectivity to the Branches, Supply, implementation and support of the network equipments needed to run the IT setup like routers, switches etc. The Company is into business of trading in IT products and of providing Information Telecom Technology (IT) networking solutions by way of LAN/ WAN/ Wireless/ RF/ OFC/ VPN & Managed Services and Installation services along with providing end to end business support service solution and data integration, business process workflows, networking, communication network development and allied services to its customers across the globe. The Company design the solution for customers who need to put their applications on Cloud. They help for the application migration and manage the setup in the cloud. IT Security solution like firewall installation and management. It helps enterprise, small businesses and Government in their Digital journey with technology led and innovation driven approach. The Company offer a comprehensive range of Managed IT Services and Solut
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Synoptics Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Synoptics Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹116 today.

What is the Market Cap of Synoptics Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Synoptics Technologies Ltd is ₹98.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Synoptics Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Synoptics Technologies Ltd is 16.96 and 1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Synoptics Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Synoptics Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Synoptics Technologies Ltd is ₹81.75 and ₹154.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Synoptics Technologies Ltd?

Synoptics Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -10.17%, 6 Month at 14.98%, 3 Month at -0.33% and 1 Month at -1.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Synoptics Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Synoptics Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.89 %

