SectorIT - Software
Open₹120
Prev. Close₹120.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.22
Day's High₹120
Day's Low₹113
52 Week's High₹154.8
52 Week's Low₹81.75
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.37
P/E16.96
EPS7.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.48
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.26
18.39
12.02
7.73
Net Worth
65.74
25.39
19.02
14.73
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
43.24
51.09
50.92
34.76
22.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.24
51.09
50.92
34.76
22.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0.15
0.05
0.04
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Synoptics Technologies Ltd
Summary
Synoptics Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Synoptics Technologies Private Limited on October 15, 2008 in Mumbai. Subsequently the Company was converted to Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Synoptics Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 19, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company is an IT Services company offering solutions in the areas of IT Infrastructure like connectivity to the Branches, Supply, implementation and support of the network equipments needed to run the IT setup like routers, switches etc. The Company is into business of trading in IT products and of providing Information Telecom Technology (IT) networking solutions by way of LAN/ WAN/ Wireless/ RF/ OFC/ VPN & Managed Services and Installation services along with providing end to end business support service solution and data integration, business process workflows, networking, communication network development and allied services to its customers across the globe. The Company design the solution for customers who need to put their applications on Cloud. They help for the application migration and manage the setup in the cloud. IT Security solution like firewall installation and management. It helps enterprise, small businesses and Government in their Digital journey with technology led and innovation driven approach. The Company offer a comprehensive range of Managed IT Services and Solut
The Synoptics Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹116 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Synoptics Technologies Ltd is ₹98.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Synoptics Technologies Ltd is 16.96 and 1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Synoptics Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Synoptics Technologies Ltd is ₹81.75 and ₹154.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Synoptics Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -10.17%, 6 Month at 14.98%, 3 Month at -0.33% and 1 Month at -1.68%.
