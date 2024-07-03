Synoptics Technologies Ltd Summary

Synoptics Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Synoptics Technologies Private Limited on October 15, 2008 in Mumbai. Subsequently the Company was converted to Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Synoptics Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 19, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company is an IT Services company offering solutions in the areas of IT Infrastructure like connectivity to the Branches, Supply, implementation and support of the network equipments needed to run the IT setup like routers, switches etc. The Company is into business of trading in IT products and of providing Information Telecom Technology (IT) networking solutions by way of LAN/ WAN/ Wireless/ RF/ OFC/ VPN & Managed Services and Installation services along with providing end to end business support service solution and data integration, business process workflows, networking, communication network development and allied services to its customers across the globe. The Company design the solution for customers who need to put their applications on Cloud. They help for the application migration and manage the setup in the cloud. IT Security solution like firewall installation and management. It helps enterprise, small businesses and Government in their Digital journey with technology led and innovation driven approach. The Company offer a comprehensive range of Managed IT Services and Solutions which consist of IT Networking Solution, LAN and WAN Solution, Software based networking, Datacenter Solution, IT Security, Cloud Architecture and Data backup and recovery. It provide the end to end solution for the setup which includes designing the site, laying the cables, supplying the hardware to connect PC, Desktops and Laptops, WiFi solution, In building IT security etc. Nowadays the IT and networking solution is managed by artificial intelligence hence the IT setup is managed currently through the software and a lot of machine learning is used. In this way, Company provide e-solution on the hardware which are managed by the software and will act more intelligently. There is a major revolution in the way the Datacenter infrastructure is designed nowadays. The Company provide the complete design and refresh of Data Centres IT Infrastructure with newer solution to optimize the investment and use less space and power. It provide the security solution starting of the mobile phone, desktops, laptops till the high-end system like servers etc. It provide monitoring and management of the IT Security through remote operation centre with standard tools, technologies, and processes. It provide the solution that no one can copy the corporate data and send to anyone outside their organization. It regularly check for updates so there is no compromise on IT security to monitor the IT setup continuously.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer, consisting of 22,80,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs. 54.04 crores, of which 14,80,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs. 35.08 crores through Fresh Issue and 8,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 18.96 crore through Offer for Sale.