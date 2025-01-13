Synoptics Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.48
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.26
18.39
12.02
7.73
Net Worth
65.74
25.39
19.02
14.73
Minority Interest
Debt
20.29
21.77
14.1
11.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.21
Total Liabilities
86.17
47.3
33.26
26.89
Fixed Assets
15.15
12.68
13.57
12.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.87
0.62
0.07
0
Networking Capital
66.05
31.14
18.15
14.1
Inventories
5.18
5.15
5.84
2.09
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.33
20.72
10.8
9.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
50.49
13.57
11.05
13.05
Sundry Creditors
-2.13
-2.45
-4.14
-4.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.82
-5.85
-5.4
-6.51
Cash
4.08
2.85
1.46
0.69
Total Assets
86.16
47.3
33.26
26.88
