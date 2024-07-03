SectorIT - Software
Open₹30.35
Prev. Close₹30.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹106.1
Day's High₹30.48
Day's Low₹28.05
52 Week's High₹44
52 Week's Low₹26.46
Book Value₹40.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)286.83
P/E16.74
EPS1.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
101.52
94.14
79.32
38.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
284.47
248.51
226.63
248.27
Net Worth
385.99
342.65
305.95
286.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
132.95
139.7
172
138.85
yoy growth (%)
-4.83
-18.77
23.87
33.06
Raw materials
0
0
-0.89
-2.81
As % of sales
0
0
0.51
2.03
Employee costs
-45.48
-48.01
-42.31
-41.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.43
22.64
23.64
14.02
Depreciation
-18.48
-15.51
-23.74
-17.77
Tax paid
-4.46
-5.79
-6.26
-2.6
Working capital
24.3
32.14
12.36
-4.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.83
-18.77
23.87
33.06
Op profit growth
-18.95
-18.65
46.85
112.39
EBIT growth
-25.64
-4.25
55.48
139.1
Net profit growth
-49
-3.01
52.19
173.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
300.03
311.94
364.01
354.01
381.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
300.03
311.94
364.01
354.01
381.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.81
3.64
2.93
11.18
1.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Viswanath Kompella
Director
K Sri Kalyan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Ravindranath Tagore
Independent Director
K Kalpana
Whole Time Director & CFO
M V Srinivasa Rao
Independent Director
Suresh Juthuga
Vice Chairman & Executive Dire
Satyanarayan Vedula
Independent Director
Shyam Sunder Tipparaju
Reports by Virinchi Ltd
Summary
Virinchi Limited was originally incorporated on 13 March, 1990 as a Private Limited Company with the name Vrinchi Consultants Limited. The Company changed the name from Vrinchi Consultants Limited to Vrinchi Technologies Limited on October 08, 2003. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on January 22, 2000 and during the year 2015-16, the name of the Company got changed from Virinchi Technologies Limited to Virinchi Limited. The Company received the Certificate of Incorporation on 12th January, 2016.Promoted by Viswanath Kompella and A P Srinivas, Virinchi Limited is an IT Products & Services company offering customized solutions to companies across the globe since 1990. The Company has developed & retained IP in several software products operating in supply chain management, alternate financial services, however, has had limited success in offering most of the solutions barring the software product for financial services where Virinchi has reached leadership position considering the market share of this niche industry. The Organisation is led by First Generation IIT/IIM Entrepreneurs and operates out of its Corporate Office at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, India & US Head Quarters at Marlboro, New Jersey. Virinchi had set up a software development centre at Hyderabad and develop and market web-based applications. The total project cost was Rs 22.95 cr and was financed through promoters (Rs 15.25 cr), the public(Rs 5.70 cr) and the rest Rs 2 cr by w
Read More
The Virinchi Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virinchi Ltd is ₹286.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Virinchi Ltd is 16.74 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virinchi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virinchi Ltd is ₹26.46 and ₹44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Virinchi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -10.25%, 6 Month at -12.78%, 3 Month at -7.72% and 1 Month at -4.29%.
