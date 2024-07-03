iifl-logo-icon 1
Virinchi Ltd Share Price

28.16
(-6.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:58 PM

  • Open30.35
  • Day's High30.48
  • 52 Wk High44
  • Prev. Close30.11
  • Day's Low28.05
  • 52 Wk Low 26.46
  • Turnover (lac)106.1
  • P/E16.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.48
  • EPS1.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)286.83
  • Div. Yield0
Virinchi Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

30.35

Prev. Close

30.11

Turnover(Lac.)

106.1

Day's High

30.48

Day's Low

28.05

52 Week's High

44

52 Week's Low

26.46

Book Value

40.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

286.83

P/E

16.74

EPS

1.8

Divi. Yield

0

Virinchi Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Virinchi Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Virinchi Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.52%

Foreign: 1.52%

Indian: 36.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.24%

Non-Institutions: 61.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Virinchi Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

101.52

94.14

79.32

38.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

284.47

248.51

226.63

248.27

Net Worth

385.99

342.65

305.95

286.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

132.95

139.7

172

138.85

yoy growth (%)

-4.83

-18.77

23.87

33.06

Raw materials

0

0

-0.89

-2.81

As % of sales

0

0

0.51

2.03

Employee costs

-45.48

-48.01

-42.31

-41.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.43

22.64

23.64

14.02

Depreciation

-18.48

-15.51

-23.74

-17.77

Tax paid

-4.46

-5.79

-6.26

-2.6

Working capital

24.3

32.14

12.36

-4.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.83

-18.77

23.87

33.06

Op profit growth

-18.95

-18.65

46.85

112.39

EBIT growth

-25.64

-4.25

55.48

139.1

Net profit growth

-49

-3.01

52.19

173.36

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

300.03

311.94

364.01

354.01

381.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

300.03

311.94

364.01

354.01

381.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.81

3.64

2.93

11.18

1.69

View Annually Results

Virinchi Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Virinchi Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Viswanath Kompella

Director

K Sri Kalyan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Ravindranath Tagore

Independent Director

K Kalpana

Whole Time Director & CFO

M V Srinivasa Rao

Independent Director

Suresh Juthuga

Vice Chairman & Executive Dire

Satyanarayan Vedula

Independent Director

Shyam Sunder Tipparaju

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Virinchi Ltd

Summary

Virinchi Limited was originally incorporated on 13 March, 1990 as a Private Limited Company with the name Vrinchi Consultants Limited. The Company changed the name from Vrinchi Consultants Limited to Vrinchi Technologies Limited on October 08, 2003. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on January 22, 2000 and during the year 2015-16, the name of the Company got changed from Virinchi Technologies Limited to Virinchi Limited. The Company received the Certificate of Incorporation on 12th January, 2016.Promoted by Viswanath Kompella and A P Srinivas, Virinchi Limited is an IT Products & Services company offering customized solutions to companies across the globe since 1990. The Company has developed & retained IP in several software products operating in supply chain management, alternate financial services, however, has had limited success in offering most of the solutions barring the software product for financial services where Virinchi has reached leadership position considering the market share of this niche industry. The Organisation is led by First Generation IIT/IIM Entrepreneurs and operates out of its Corporate Office at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, India & US Head Quarters at Marlboro, New Jersey. Virinchi had set up a software development centre at Hyderabad and develop and market web-based applications. The total project cost was Rs 22.95 cr and was financed through promoters (Rs 15.25 cr), the public(Rs 5.70 cr) and the rest Rs 2 cr by w
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Virinchi Ltd share price today?

The Virinchi Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Virinchi Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virinchi Ltd is ₹286.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Virinchi Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Virinchi Ltd is 16.74 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Virinchi Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virinchi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virinchi Ltd is ₹26.46 and ₹44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Virinchi Ltd?

Virinchi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -10.25%, 6 Month at -12.78%, 3 Month at -7.72% and 1 Month at -4.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Virinchi Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Virinchi Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.07 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 61.68 %

