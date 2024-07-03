Summary

Virinchi Limited was originally incorporated on 13 March, 1990 as a Private Limited Company with the name Vrinchi Consultants Limited. The Company changed the name from Vrinchi Consultants Limited to Vrinchi Technologies Limited on October 08, 2003. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on January 22, 2000 and during the year 2015-16, the name of the Company got changed from Virinchi Technologies Limited to Virinchi Limited. The Company received the Certificate of Incorporation on 12th January, 2016.Promoted by Viswanath Kompella and A P Srinivas, Virinchi Limited is an IT Products & Services company offering customized solutions to companies across the globe since 1990. The Company has developed & retained IP in several software products operating in supply chain management, alternate financial services, however, has had limited success in offering most of the solutions barring the software product for financial services where Virinchi has reached leadership position considering the market share of this niche industry. The Organisation is led by First Generation IIT/IIM Entrepreneurs and operates out of its Corporate Office at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, India & US Head Quarters at Marlboro, New Jersey. Virinchi had set up a software development centre at Hyderabad and develop and market web-based applications. The total project cost was Rs 22.95 cr and was financed through promoters (Rs 15.25 cr), the public(Rs 5.70 cr) and the rest Rs 2 cr by w

