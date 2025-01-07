iifl-logo-icon 1
Virinchi Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.8
(2.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

132.95

139.7

172

138.85

yoy growth (%)

-4.83

-18.77

23.87

33.06

Raw materials

0

0

-0.89

-2.81

As % of sales

0

0

0.51

2.03

Employee costs

-45.48

-48.01

-42.31

-41.06

As % of sales

34.21

34.37

24.59

29.57

Other costs

-52.21

-48.18

-75.32

-58.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.27

34.49

43.79

42.17

Operating profit

35.25

43.5

53.47

36.41

OPM

26.51

31.13

31.08

26.22

Depreciation

-18.48

-15.51

-23.74

-17.77

Interest expense

-7.35

-6.65

-6.96

-5.66

Other income

5.02

1.32

0.87

1.04

Profit before tax

14.43

22.64

23.64

14.02

Taxes

-4.46

-5.79

-6.26

-2.6

Tax rate

-30.94

-25.6

-26.5

-18.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.96

16.85

17.37

11.41

Exceptional items

-1.37

0

0

0

Net profit

8.59

16.85

17.37

11.41

yoy growth (%)

-49

-3.01

52.19

173.36

NPM

6.46

12.06

10.1

8.22

