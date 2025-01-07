Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
132.95
139.7
172
138.85
yoy growth (%)
-4.83
-18.77
23.87
33.06
Raw materials
0
0
-0.89
-2.81
As % of sales
0
0
0.51
2.03
Employee costs
-45.48
-48.01
-42.31
-41.06
As % of sales
34.21
34.37
24.59
29.57
Other costs
-52.21
-48.18
-75.32
-58.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.27
34.49
43.79
42.17
Operating profit
35.25
43.5
53.47
36.41
OPM
26.51
31.13
31.08
26.22
Depreciation
-18.48
-15.51
-23.74
-17.77
Interest expense
-7.35
-6.65
-6.96
-5.66
Other income
5.02
1.32
0.87
1.04
Profit before tax
14.43
22.64
23.64
14.02
Taxes
-4.46
-5.79
-6.26
-2.6
Tax rate
-30.94
-25.6
-26.5
-18.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.96
16.85
17.37
11.41
Exceptional items
-1.37
0
0
0
Net profit
8.59
16.85
17.37
11.41
yoy growth (%)
-49
-3.01
52.19
173.36
NPM
6.46
12.06
10.1
8.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.