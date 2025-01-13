Virinchi Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
101.52
94.14
79.32
38.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
284.47
248.51
226.63
248.27
Net Worth
385.99
342.65
305.95
286.53
Minority Interest
Debt
173.13
119.47
115.4
82.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.47
1.66
4.31
9.16
Total Liabilities
559.59
463.78
425.66
378.5
Fixed Assets
210.57
152.71
168.33
177.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
67.55
67.55
64.75
64.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
1.93
Networking Capital
270.94
225.5
178.5
130.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
37.04
31.66
22.37
28.65
Debtor Days
78.65
Other Current Assets
256.92
213.42
170.89
118.23
Sundry Creditors
-0.81
-0.66
-0.64
-1.03
Creditor Days
2.82
Other Current Liabilities
-22.21
-18.92
-14.12
-15.61
Cash
10.52
18.01
14.08
4.26
Total Assets
559.58
463.77
425.66
378.5
