Virinchi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.15
(-6.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Virinchi Ltd

Virinchi FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.43

22.64

23.64

14.02

Depreciation

-18.48

-15.51

-23.74

-17.77

Tax paid

-4.46

-5.79

-6.26

-2.6

Working capital

24.3

32.14

12.36

-4.19

Other operating items

Operating

15.78

33.47

5.98

-10.55

Capital expenditure

38.63

-15.41

24.54

129.78

Free cash flow

54.41

18.06

30.52

119.22

Equity raised

477.86

393.92

290.28

204.47

Investing

2.01

-0.88

28

0.5

Financing

31.94

-2.06

26.43

51.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

566.23

409.05

375.24

375.26

QUICKLINKS FOR Virinchi Ltd

