Virinchi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.43
22.64
23.64
14.02
Depreciation
-18.48
-15.51
-23.74
-17.77
Tax paid
-4.46
-5.79
-6.26
-2.6
Working capital
24.3
32.14
12.36
-4.19
Other operating items
Operating
15.78
33.47
5.98
-10.55
Capital expenditure
38.63
-15.41
24.54
129.78
Free cash flow
54.41
18.06
30.52
119.22
Equity raised
477.86
393.92
290.28
204.47
Investing
2.01
-0.88
28
0.5
Financing
31.94
-2.06
26.43
51.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
566.23
409.05
375.24
375.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.