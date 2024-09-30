|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|The 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OVAM). Please find enclosed proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find enclosed Voting Results for the 35th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.