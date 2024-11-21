Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024

Virinchi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Virinchi Employee Stock Option Scheme (VESOS 2024) in terms of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) regulations 2021. Pursuant to the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), approved the Virinchi Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2024 (VESOS, 2024) for grant of stock options to eligible Directors and Employees of the Company and its Group Company(ies) including its Subsidiary / Associate Company(ies) (Present and Future, if any), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, as per SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 [SEBI (SBEBSE) Regulations, 2021]. The Company shall seek the approval of Members through postal ballot. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, are enclosed herewith. The meeting commenced at 05:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m. This is for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Virinchi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results for the Qtr and Half Year ended 30th Septemebr,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Virinchi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Qtr ended 30th June 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 19/07/2024 has been revised to 22/07/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

Virinchi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ending March 31 2024. With reference to the above cited subject, we bring to your kind notice that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, Friday, May 03, 2024, inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. This is for your information and record Please find enclosed Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended march 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024