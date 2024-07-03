Virinchi Ltd Summary

Virinchi Limited was originally incorporated on 13 March, 1990 as a Private Limited Company with the name Vrinchi Consultants Limited. The Company changed the name from Vrinchi Consultants Limited to Vrinchi Technologies Limited on October 08, 2003. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on January 22, 2000 and during the year 2015-16, the name of the Company got changed from Virinchi Technologies Limited to Virinchi Limited. The Company received the Certificate of Incorporation on 12th January, 2016.Promoted by Viswanath Kompella and A P Srinivas, Virinchi Limited is an IT Products & Services company offering customized solutions to companies across the globe since 1990. The Company has developed & retained IP in several software products operating in supply chain management, alternate financial services, however, has had limited success in offering most of the solutions barring the software product for financial services where Virinchi has reached leadership position considering the market share of this niche industry. The Organisation is led by First Generation IIT/IIM Entrepreneurs and operates out of its Corporate Office at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, India & US Head Quarters at Marlboro, New Jersey. Virinchi had set up a software development centre at Hyderabad and develop and market web-based applications. The total project cost was Rs 22.95 cr and was financed through promoters (Rs 15.25 cr), the public(Rs 5.70 cr) and the rest Rs 2 cr by way of debt. The company had set up marketing and development centres in the US and Malaysia.Virinchi Infrastructure Advisory Sdn. Bhd. is an advisory service company of Virinchi in Malaysia. It offers services in the field of management consulting and corporate diverification for Malaysian companies. It has signed an agreement with Kulim Technology Management Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia, to market its services and to develop software technology parks in India.Virinchi has many domestic and foreign alliances for identifying projects, arrangement of foreign equity, technical and marketing support and for providing project finance in India for core and infrastructure projects.The Company acquired 100% Shareholding of Ksoft Systems Inc; which became effective from 19th October, 2006. It set up a new International Data Centre (IDC) in Santa Clara, CA, USA in 2016. During 2016-17, the amalgamation of M/s. Bristlecone Hospitals Private Ltd with the Company was implemented and made effective from 01st April,2016. The Company launched a modern flagship health care facility in Hyderabad (Banjara Hills) comprising 350 beds in November, 2016 (upgraded to 400 beds).During the year 2018-19, the Company sold its Healthcare Business to M/s. Virinchi Health Care Private Limited (VHPL), a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company through the slump sale for a consideration of Rs 45.57 Crores. The Company incorporated two subsidiaries namely V23 Medical solutions Private Limited and Virinchi Capital Private Limited to carry on the new initiatives of the company during 2020-21 and became 100% subsidiaries of the Company. Thereafter, the Company acquired a new technology called Thromboelastro-gram (TEG) which tracks the dynamics or sequence of clot development in a human body. It launched an assisted reproduction technique - In-vitro fertilisation (IVS) clinic headed by one of the most qualified specialists in Telangana. The brownfield asset light hospital was commissioned within 14 months at a capital cost of only Rs.0.45 Crores per bed.