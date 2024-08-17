iifl-logo-icon 1
Tricom India Ltd Share Price

0.5
(0.00%)
Mar 23, 2017|03:57:39 PM

Tricom India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.45

Prev. Close

0.5

Turnover(Lac.)

5.81

Day's High

0.55

Day's Low

0.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.58

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tricom India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Tricom India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tricom India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:23 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.24%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 92.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tricom India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

16.85

17.88

15.84

15.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.15

57.63

84.75

115.9

Net Worth

53

75.51

100.59

131.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

25.45

25.4

34.81

44.14

yoy growth (%)

0.2

-27.04

-21.13

-44.86

Raw materials

0

0

0

-6.87

As % of sales

0

0

0

15.56

Employee costs

-13.15

-16.6

-15.79

-16.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-11.45

-15.99

-15.44

-14.23

Depreciation

-11.43

-12.06

-9.25

-5.51

Tax paid

0

-1.39

-2.97

-1.16

Working capital

-3.76

-24.09

-38.3

-32.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.2

-27.04

-21.13

-44.86

Op profit growth

134.38

-57.31

-10.07

-68.99

EBIT growth

-61.58

-391.87

-68.14

-73

Net profit growth

-19.13

-14.7

102.26

-269.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

26.52

38.34

56.02

81.73

137.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.52

38.34

56.02

81.73

137.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.84

3.59

8.84

8.34

8.02

Tricom India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tricom India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

CHETAN SHANTILAL KOTHARI

Additional Director

MASOOD JILANI SHEIKH

Additional Director

RATNAKAR ANANT KULTHE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tricom India Ltd

Summary

Tricom India Ltd [Tricom Finance Ltd (TFL)], promoted by Mr W M Bhagat, Mr V Srinivas and Associates in 1992 with the aim of providing professional financial services to the Indian capital market is engaged in providing fund-based and fee based financial services to the corporate sectors and individual investors. Its activities also constitute equity trading, marketing of public issues and leasing and hire purchase activities.In Feb96 TFL chalked out a major expansion programme for strenghtening the above activities and to enter the lucrative areas of merchant banking and lease portfolio management and other activities such as private placements, Marketing of public issues among high networth investors in India and abroad and sub-underwriting of public issues.The company has demerged its Finance & Investment division into a separate Unlisted company i.e Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd w.e.f. July 16, 2002.
