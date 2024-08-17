SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.45
Prev. Close₹0.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.81
Day's High₹0.55
Day's Low₹0.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.58
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
16.85
17.88
15.84
15.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.15
57.63
84.75
115.9
Net Worth
53
75.51
100.59
131.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
25.45
25.4
34.81
44.14
yoy growth (%)
0.2
-27.04
-21.13
-44.86
Raw materials
0
0
0
-6.87
As % of sales
0
0
0
15.56
Employee costs
-13.15
-16.6
-15.79
-16.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-11.45
-15.99
-15.44
-14.23
Depreciation
-11.43
-12.06
-9.25
-5.51
Tax paid
0
-1.39
-2.97
-1.16
Working capital
-3.76
-24.09
-38.3
-32.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.2
-27.04
-21.13
-44.86
Op profit growth
134.38
-57.31
-10.07
-68.99
EBIT growth
-61.58
-391.87
-68.14
-73
Net profit growth
-19.13
-14.7
102.26
-269.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
26.52
38.34
56.02
81.73
137.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.52
38.34
56.02
81.73
137.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.84
3.59
8.84
8.34
8.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
CHETAN SHANTILAL KOTHARI
Additional Director
MASOOD JILANI SHEIKH
Additional Director
RATNAKAR ANANT KULTHE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tricom India Ltd
Summary
Tricom India Ltd [Tricom Finance Ltd (TFL)], promoted by Mr W M Bhagat, Mr V Srinivas and Associates in 1992 with the aim of providing professional financial services to the Indian capital market is engaged in providing fund-based and fee based financial services to the corporate sectors and individual investors. Its activities also constitute equity trading, marketing of public issues and leasing and hire purchase activities.In Feb96 TFL chalked out a major expansion programme for strenghtening the above activities and to enter the lucrative areas of merchant banking and lease portfolio management and other activities such as private placements, Marketing of public issues among high networth investors in India and abroad and sub-underwriting of public issues.The company has demerged its Finance & Investment division into a separate Unlisted company i.e Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd w.e.f. July 16, 2002.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.