Tricom India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
16.85
17.88
15.84
15.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.15
57.63
84.75
115.9
Net Worth
53
75.51
100.59
131.74
Minority Interest
Debt
96.3
88.7
97.37
86.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.12
7.12
5.16
2.16
Total Liabilities
156.42
171.33
203.12
220.79
Fixed Assets
31.78
42.75
54.77
46.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
125.98
125.98
121.07
107.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.57
2.3
27.02
66.29
Inventories
0
0
0
16.71
Inventory Days
0
0
0
138.14
Sundry Debtors
9.3
21.12
39.62
46.47
Debtor Days
133.35
303.46
415.32
384.18
Other Current Assets
15.14
8.93
10.74
23.19
Sundry Creditors
-3.24
-3.49
-2.65
-3.8
Creditor Days
46.45
50.14
27.77
31.41
Other Current Liabilities
-22.77
-24.26
-20.69
-16.28
Cash
0.24
0.31
0.25
0.25
Total Assets
156.43
171.34
203.11
220.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.