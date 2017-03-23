iifl-logo-icon 1
Tricom India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.5
(0.00%)
Mar 23, 2017|03:57:39 PM

Tricom India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-11.45

-15.99

-15.44

-14.23

Depreciation

-11.43

-12.06

-9.25

-5.51

Tax paid

0

-1.39

-2.97

-1.16

Working capital

-3.76

-24.09

-38.3

-32.61

Other operating items

Operating

-26.64

-53.54

-65.96

-53.53

Capital expenditure

0.34

0.54

14.55

28.64

Free cash flow

-26.3

-53

-51.41

-24.89

Equity raised

118.31

170.98

231.79

268

Investing

0

4.91

13.77

14.4

Financing

66.34

80.87

80.58

62.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

158.34

203.76

274.73

320.14

