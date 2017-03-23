Tricom India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-11.45
-15.99
-15.44
-14.23
Depreciation
-11.43
-12.06
-9.25
-5.51
Tax paid
0
-1.39
-2.97
-1.16
Working capital
-3.76
-24.09
-38.3
-32.61
Other operating items
Operating
-26.64
-53.54
-65.96
-53.53
Capital expenditure
0.34
0.54
14.55
28.64
Free cash flow
-26.3
-53
-51.41
-24.89
Equity raised
118.31
170.98
231.79
268
Investing
0
4.91
13.77
14.4
Financing
66.34
80.87
80.58
62.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
158.34
203.76
274.73
320.14
