Tricom India Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.5
(0.00%)
Mar 23, 2017|03:57:39 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Sept-2015Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014

Gross Sales

12.7

13.82

12.74

25.6

27.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.7

13.82

12.74

25.6

27.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-1.56

5.4

1.29

2.3

-24.06

Total Income

11.14

19.22

14.03

27.9

3.7

Total Expenditure

57.7

10.85

28.68

24.54

20.63

PBIDT

-46.56

8.37

-14.65

3.36

-16.93

Interest

5.7

5.24

7.33

2.83

11.83

PBDT

-52.26

3.13

-21.97

0.53

-28.76

Depreciation

8.62

9.11

9.25

9.89

7.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

1.25

0.66

2.22

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-60.87

-6

-32.48

-10.02

-38.87

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-60.87

-6

-32.48

-10.02

-38.87

Extra-ordinary Items

-48.54

0

-17.11

0

-16.94

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.33

-6

-15.37

-10.02

-21.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.76

0

-1.26

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.84

15.84

15.84

15.84

15.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

7,30,77,809

7,19,07,599

7,19,07,599

6,84,77,599

Public Shareholding (%)

0

92.26

90.79

90.79

86.46

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

37,25,560

37,25,560

37,80,560

37,80,560

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

60.8

77.65

78.8

79.13

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

4.7

4.7

4.77

4.77

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

24,02,081

10,72,291

10,17,291

9,97,291

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

39.2

22.35

21.2

20.87

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

3.03

1.35

1.28

1.26

PBIDTM(%)

-366.61

60.56

-114.99

13.12

-61

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-479.29

-43.41

-254.94

-39.14

-140.07

