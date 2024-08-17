Tricom India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
12.7
13.82
12.74
25.6
27.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.7
13.82
12.74
25.6
27.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-1.56
5.4
1.29
2.3
-24.06
Total Income
11.14
19.22
14.03
27.9
3.7
Total Expenditure
57.7
10.85
28.68
24.54
20.63
PBIDT
-46.56
8.37
-14.65
3.36
-16.93
Interest
5.7
5.24
7.33
2.83
11.83
PBDT
-52.26
3.13
-21.97
0.53
-28.76
Depreciation
8.62
9.11
9.25
9.89
7.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
1.25
0.66
2.22
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-60.87
-6
-32.48
-10.02
-38.87
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-60.87
-6
-32.48
-10.02
-38.87
Extra-ordinary Items
-48.54
0
-17.11
0
-16.94
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.33
-6
-15.37
-10.02
-21.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.76
0
-1.26
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.84
15.84
15.84
15.84
15.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
7,30,77,809
7,19,07,599
7,19,07,599
6,84,77,599
Public Shareholding (%)
0
92.26
90.79
90.79
86.46
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
37,25,560
37,25,560
37,80,560
37,80,560
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
60.8
77.65
78.8
79.13
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
4.7
4.7
4.77
4.77
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
24,02,081
10,72,291
10,17,291
9,97,291
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
39.2
22.35
21.2
20.87
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
3.03
1.35
1.28
1.26
PBIDTM(%)
-366.61
60.56
-114.99
13.12
-61
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-479.29
-43.41
-254.94
-39.14
-140.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.