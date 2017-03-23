iifl-logo-icon 1
Tricom India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.5
(0.00%)
Mar 23, 2017|03:57:39 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

25.45

25.4

34.81

44.14

yoy growth (%)

0.2

-27.04

-21.13

-44.86

Raw materials

0

0

0

-6.87

As % of sales

0

0

0

15.56

Employee costs

-13.15

-16.6

-15.79

-16.2

As % of sales

51.68

65.35

45.37

36.71

Other costs

-4.72

-5.57

-11.45

-12.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.56

21.93

32.88

28.66

Operating profit

7.57

3.23

7.56

8.41

OPM

29.74

12.71

21.73

19.06

Depreciation

-11.43

-12.06

-9.25

-5.51

Interest expense

-8.62

-8.63

-17.96

-22.14

Other income

1.03

1.47

4.2

5.01

Profit before tax

-11.45

-15.99

-15.44

-14.23

Taxes

0

-1.39

-2.97

-1.16

Tax rate

0

8.74

19.23

8.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.45

-17.39

-18.41

-15.4

Exceptional items

-10.03

-9.17

-12.73

0

Net profit

-21.48

-26.56

-31.14

-15.4

yoy growth (%)

-19.13

-14.7

102.26

-269.68

NPM

-84.4

-104.58

-89.45

-34.88

