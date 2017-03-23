Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
25.45
25.4
34.81
44.14
yoy growth (%)
0.2
-27.04
-21.13
-44.86
Raw materials
0
0
0
-6.87
As % of sales
0
0
0
15.56
Employee costs
-13.15
-16.6
-15.79
-16.2
As % of sales
51.68
65.35
45.37
36.71
Other costs
-4.72
-5.57
-11.45
-12.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.56
21.93
32.88
28.66
Operating profit
7.57
3.23
7.56
8.41
OPM
29.74
12.71
21.73
19.06
Depreciation
-11.43
-12.06
-9.25
-5.51
Interest expense
-8.62
-8.63
-17.96
-22.14
Other income
1.03
1.47
4.2
5.01
Profit before tax
-11.45
-15.99
-15.44
-14.23
Taxes
0
-1.39
-2.97
-1.16
Tax rate
0
8.74
19.23
8.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.45
-17.39
-18.41
-15.4
Exceptional items
-10.03
-9.17
-12.73
0
Net profit
-21.48
-26.56
-31.14
-15.4
yoy growth (%)
-19.13
-14.7
102.26
-269.68
NPM
-84.4
-104.58
-89.45
-34.88
