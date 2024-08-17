iifl-logo-icon 1
Tricom India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.5
(0.00%)
Mar 23, 2017

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

20.85

32.79

47.13

65.25

98.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.85

32.79

47.13

65.25

98.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.38

4.61

30.44

7.11

10.02

Total Income

25.23

37.4

77.56

72.37

108.75

Total Expenditure

50.96

39.62

43.11

49.97

72.2

PBIDT

-25.73

-2.22

34.45

22.38

36.54

Interest

7.83

7.6

13.47

12.06

13.65

PBDT

-33.57

-9.81

20.97

10.32

22.87

Depreciation

13.47

14.57

29.29

7.34

7.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

1.29

2.76

1.25

5.4

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-47.05

-25.67

-11.07

1.72

10.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-47.05

-25.67

-11.07

1.72

10.39

Extra-ordinary Items

-34.91

-11.33

11.43

-1.57

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.14

-14.34

-22.51

3.29

10.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.94

-3.24

-1.39

0.21

1.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.84

15.84

15.84

15.84

13.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

7,19,07,599

6,84,43,600

6,82,36,568

5,07,92,936

Public Shareholding (%)

0

90.79

86.41

86.15

77.31

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

37,80,560

38,14,560

40,21,594

87,54,513

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

78.8

79.26

80.12

97.79

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

4.77

4.82

5.07

13.32

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

10,17,291

9,97,291

9,97,291

1,98,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

21.2

20.72

19.87

2.21

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

1.28

1.25

1.25

0.3

PBIDTM(%)

-123.4

-6.77

73.11

34.31

37.01

PBDTM(%)

-161

-29.91

44.51

15.83

23.17

PATM(%)

-225.65

-78.28

-23.5

2.63

10.52

