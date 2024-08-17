Tricom India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
20.85
32.79
47.13
65.25
98.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.85
32.79
47.13
65.25
98.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.38
4.61
30.44
7.11
10.02
Total Income
25.23
37.4
77.56
72.37
108.75
Total Expenditure
50.96
39.62
43.11
49.97
72.2
PBIDT
-25.73
-2.22
34.45
22.38
36.54
Interest
7.83
7.6
13.47
12.06
13.65
PBDT
-33.57
-9.81
20.97
10.32
22.87
Depreciation
13.47
14.57
29.29
7.34
7.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
1.29
2.76
1.25
5.4
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-47.05
-25.67
-11.07
1.72
10.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-47.05
-25.67
-11.07
1.72
10.39
Extra-ordinary Items
-34.91
-11.33
11.43
-1.57
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.14
-14.34
-22.51
3.29
10.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.94
-3.24
-1.39
0.21
1.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.84
15.84
15.84
15.84
13.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
7,19,07,599
6,84,43,600
6,82,36,568
5,07,92,936
Public Shareholding (%)
0
90.79
86.41
86.15
77.31
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
37,80,560
38,14,560
40,21,594
87,54,513
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
78.8
79.26
80.12
97.79
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
4.77
4.82
5.07
13.32
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
10,17,291
9,97,291
9,97,291
1,98,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
21.2
20.72
19.87
2.21
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
1.28
1.25
1.25
0.3
PBIDTM(%)
-123.4
-6.77
73.11
34.31
37.01
PBDTM(%)
-161
-29.91
44.51
15.83
23.17
PATM(%)
-225.65
-78.28
-23.5
2.63
10.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.