Tricom India Ltd Key Ratios

0.5
(0.00%)
Mar 23, 2017|03:57:39 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.83

-31.57

-31.45

-40.55

Op profit growth

190.37

-18.37

-78.36

-64.23

EBIT growth

-44.59

-37.35

-289.76

-67.12

Net profit growth

57.33

-7.26

161.51

-272.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

24.53

5.84

4.89

15.51

EBIT margin

-27.8

-34.71

-37.91

13.69

Net profit margin

-252.16

-110.84

-81.79

-21.43

RoCE

-5.59

-7.32

-9.63

4.74

RoNW

-110.12

-15.25

-10.12

-3.02

RoA

-12.67

-5.84

-5.19

-1.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.67

-7.78

-9.93

-3.45

Book value per share

-2.36

6.2

11.38

17.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.2

-0.17

-0.13

-0.45

P/B

-0.91

0.21

0.11

0.09

EV/EBIDTA

12.76

19.06

10.16

5.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.08

8.14

8.53

10.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

514.03

591.6

481.2

340.35

Inventory days

0

0

54.42

96.29

Creditor days

-136.43

-92.66

-89.25

-88.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.67

1.3

1.08

-0.45

Net debt / equity

-6.12

2.04

1.18

0.71

Net debt / op. profit

17.67

44.87

38.96

7.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-8.4

Employee costs

-55.26

-55.27

-46.29

-35.5

Other costs

-20.2

-38.88

-48.8

-40.56

