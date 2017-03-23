Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.83
-31.57
-31.45
-40.55
Op profit growth
190.37
-18.37
-78.36
-64.23
EBIT growth
-44.59
-37.35
-289.76
-67.12
Net profit growth
57.33
-7.26
161.51
-272.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.53
5.84
4.89
15.51
EBIT margin
-27.8
-34.71
-37.91
13.69
Net profit margin
-252.16
-110.84
-81.79
-21.43
RoCE
-5.59
-7.32
-9.63
4.74
RoNW
-110.12
-15.25
-10.12
-3.02
RoA
-12.67
-5.84
-5.19
-1.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.67
-7.78
-9.93
-3.45
Book value per share
-2.36
6.2
11.38
17.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.2
-0.17
-0.13
-0.45
P/B
-0.91
0.21
0.11
0.09
EV/EBIDTA
12.76
19.06
10.16
5.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.08
8.14
8.53
10.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
514.03
591.6
481.2
340.35
Inventory days
0
0
54.42
96.29
Creditor days
-136.43
-92.66
-89.25
-88.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.67
1.3
1.08
-0.45
Net debt / equity
-6.12
2.04
1.18
0.71
Net debt / op. profit
17.67
44.87
38.96
7.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-8.4
Employee costs
-55.26
-55.27
-46.29
-35.5
Other costs
-20.2
-38.88
-48.8
-40.56
