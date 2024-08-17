iifl-logo-icon 1
Tricom India Ltd Company Summary

0.5
(0.00%)
Mar 23, 2017|03:57:39 PM

Tricom India Ltd Summary

Tricom India Ltd [Tricom Finance Ltd (TFL)], promoted by Mr W M Bhagat, Mr V Srinivas and Associates in 1992 with the aim of providing professional financial services to the Indian capital market is engaged in providing fund-based and fee based financial services to the corporate sectors and individual investors. Its activities also constitute equity trading, marketing of public issues and leasing and hire purchase activities.In Feb96 TFL chalked out a major expansion programme for strenghtening the above activities and to enter the lucrative areas of merchant banking and lease portfolio management and other activities such as private placements, Marketing of public issues among high networth investors in India and abroad and sub-underwriting of public issues.The company has demerged its Finance & Investment division into a separate Unlisted company i.e Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd w.e.f. July 16, 2002.

