Independent Auditors Report

To the Members of Tricom India Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Tricom India Limited (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2016, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

As per Section 205(1) of the Companies act, 1956, if the dividend has not been paid within the prescribed time then unpaid dividend has to be transfer to special account with schedule bank. The Company has declared dividend of 131.39 Lacs in its Annual general Meeting held on 31st December, 2011. Due to paucity of funds, the amount of 78.42 Lacs as on 31.03.2016 has not been transferred to special account as per section 205(1) of the Companies act, 1956.

The Company has not made the provision for interest on deposit of 70.40 Lacs as specified in Note no. 3.7.Due to none provision of the said amount, deficit in Statement of Profit and Loss under Reserve and Surplus has been shown less and non-current liabilities have been shown less to this extent. This affects the accounting principles of accrual and consistency as per AS-1 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2016, and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 3.1 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

FOR KOSHAL & ASSOCIATES

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Registration No: 121233W

KOSHAL MAHESHWARI

Proprietor

Membership number: 043746

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30th May, 2016

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2016, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property.

(ii) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering software services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The Company has granted loans to bodies corporate covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). However the company has not granted any loan to firms. Limited liability partnership and other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

(a) As informed to us, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on which the loans had been granted is not stipulated in writing hence are unable to comment whether loan granted to the parties covered in register maintained under Section 189 of the Act were prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company or not.

(b) As informed to us the schedule of repayment of principle and interest is not stipulated in writing and informed that the loans are repayable on demand.

(c) There are no overdue amounts of principle and interest (wherever applicable) in respect of the loan granted to a body corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of Act and the rules framed there under, where applicable, have been complied with except non compliance of section 73(2)(c), 73(3) and 74(1) (b) of the Act. The Company Law Board (CLB) has passed the order for extension of time to repay deposit.However,the same has not been complied with in totality.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues has been regularly deposited with some delay during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except 500.95 Lacs under Tax under Income-Tax Act, 1961, ESIC of 197.01 Lacs, Provident Fund of 223.74 Lacs, Maharashtra Labour Welfare Fund of 5.63 Lacs, Value Added Tax of 16.41 Lacs and Professional Tax of 127.95 Lacs were outstanding, as at 31st March, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of duty of customs, sales tax, duty of excise, service tax and value added tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of income tax, have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 28.45 A.Y.2006-07 Mumbai High Court Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 101.45 A.Y.2007-08 CIT(A),Mumbai Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 183.38 A.Y.2008-09 ITAT,Mumbai Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 125.45 A.Y.2008-09 CIT(A),Mumbai Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 210.75 A.Y.2009-10 ITAT,Mumbai Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 353.23 A.Y.2010-11 CIT(A),Mumbai Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 851.49 A.Y.2011-12 CIT(A),Mumbai Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 124.33 A.Y.2012-13 CIT(A),Mumbai

(viii) The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year.However the company has defaulted in repayment of loans taken in earlier year to bank as per detail stated in note no.2.3(b) of the financial statement.

(ix) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

FOR KOSHAL & ASSOCIATES

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Registration No: 121233W

KOSHAL MAHESHWARI

Proprietor

Membership number: 043746

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30th May, 2016

Annexure - B

Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Tricorn India Limited (the Company) as of 31 March 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR KOSHAL & ASSOCIATES

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Registration No: 121233W

KOSHAL MAHESHWARI

Proprietor

Membership number: 043746

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30th May, 2016