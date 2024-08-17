iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Coral Hub Ltd Share Price

3.3
(-1.49%)
Jun 26, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Coral Hub Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

3.35

Prev. Close

3.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

3.5

Day's Low

3.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

116.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Coral Hub Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Coral Hub Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Coral Hub Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:04 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.29%

Non-Promoter- 6.73%

Institutions: 6.72%

Non-Institutions: 66.31%

Custodian: 8.66%

Read More
Share Price

Coral Hub Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

24.2

15.68

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

259.33

248.37

Net Worth

283.53

264.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2012Jun-2011Jun-2010Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

75.12

158.58

97.4

83.95

65.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

75.12

158.58

97.4

83.95

65.43

Other Operating Income

1.38

1.24

1.61

3.3

1.13

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Coral Hub Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Coral Hub Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

G S Chandrashekar

Whole-time Director

Dilip C Parekh

Director

D M Shirodkar

Director

Ghanshyam Joshi

Director

Harish Kumar Sahu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Coral Hub Ltd

Summary

The company was incorporated on 2nd May 1994 as a private limited company in the name Shree Vishal Data Systems Pvt. Ltd that was changed to Shree Vishal Data Systems Ltd. w.e.f 13th March 2000. Further, the company name was changed to Vishal Information Technologies Limited on 17th April 2000. Tutis Technologies Ltd was promoted the company.The company has expertise in the areas of data digitization, E-publishing and digital library. VITL covers almost all the range in IT enabled services other than voice call center. The company has its offices in Chennai and Mumbai in India and provides knowledge process outsourced services to clients abroad. VITL is in the business of technology for conversion of the normal fonts into the Braille script and creating larger font for the visually handicapped. VITL has a subsidiary viz; Basiz Fund Services Pvt. Ltd. (Basiz) was incorporated in the year 2006, which is in the business of providing fund account services.Presently, the revenues for VITL are generated by the core areas that are identified as Projects & services (P&S) and e publishing P&S includes data digitization and the prospective clients are from Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), government organizations, universities, courts and hospitals. P&S also includes data capture, forms processing, microfilm digitization and XML conversion.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Coral Hub Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.