Summary

The company was incorporated on 2nd May 1994 as a private limited company in the name Shree Vishal Data Systems Pvt. Ltd that was changed to Shree Vishal Data Systems Ltd. w.e.f 13th March 2000. Further, the company name was changed to Vishal Information Technologies Limited on 17th April 2000. Tutis Technologies Ltd was promoted the company.The company has expertise in the areas of data digitization, E-publishing and digital library. VITL covers almost all the range in IT enabled services other than voice call center. The company has its offices in Chennai and Mumbai in India and provides knowledge process outsourced services to clients abroad. VITL is in the business of technology for conversion of the normal fonts into the Braille script and creating larger font for the visually handicapped. VITL has a subsidiary viz; Basiz Fund Services Pvt. Ltd. (Basiz) was incorporated in the year 2006, which is in the business of providing fund account services.Presently, the revenues for VITL are generated by the core areas that are identified as Projects & services (P&S) and e publishing P&S includes data digitization and the prospective clients are from Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), government organizations, universities, courts and hospitals. P&S also includes data capture, forms processing, microfilm digitization and XML conversion.

