Coral Hub Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
24.2
15.68
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
259.33
248.37
Net Worth
283.53
264.05
Minority Interest
Debt
22.08
0.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
0.11
Total Liabilities
305.71
264.93
Fixed Assets
4.55
3.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.21
14.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
260.22
70.58
Inventories
4.65
4.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
64.83
34.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
199.01
40.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.37
-3.17
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.9
-4.63
Cash
16.73
176.6
Total Assets
305.71
264.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.