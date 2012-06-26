Coral Hub Ltd Share Price Auditors Report

CORAL HUB LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS VISHAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED) ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010 AUDITORS REPORT To, The Members Coral Hub Limited (Formerly Known as Vishal Information Technologies Limited) Chennai. 1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Coral Hub Limited (Formerly Known as Vishal Information Technologies Limited) as at 30th June 2010 and the Profit and Loss Account for the period ended on that date. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. 2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. 3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order to the extent applicable. 4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph (3) above: (a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books (c) The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss account and The Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956; (e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on 30th June , 2010 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 30th June , 2010 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956; (f) In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India; (i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 30th June, 2010; (ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; and (iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date. For K.P. Joshi & Co., Chartered Accountants Sd/- K.P. Joshi Proprietor Membership No: 034760 Place: Mumbai Date : 30th August 2010. Annexure to Auditors Report (Referred to in paragraph (3) of our report of even date) (i)(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. (b) A major portion of the assets has been physically verified by the management on an yearly basis. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. To the best of our knowledge, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. (ii)(a) The inventory of Work in Progress of IT Enabled Services have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, having regard to the nature of such services, the frequency of verification is reasonable. (iii)(a) The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to any party covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (b) The Company has not taken any loan from any party covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of fixed assets and sale of services. The activities of the company do not involve purchase of inventory and the sale of goods. We have not observed any major weakness in the internal control system during the course of the audit. (v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions that need to be entered in to the register in pursuance of Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the provisions of section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed hereunder are applicable. (vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business. (viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under Section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for any of the services rendered by the Company. (ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities statutory dues including providend fund, income-tax, sales-tax and other statutory dues applicable to it. (x) The Company does not have any accumulated losses at the end of the financial year and has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial years. (xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions and banks. (xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company. (xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi mutual benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company. (xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in Shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4 (xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company. (xv) In our opinion, the terms and conditions on which the Company has given guarantees for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company. (xvi) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. (xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term assets. No long-term funds have been used to finance short-term assets. (xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the Register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year. (xx) During the period covered under our Audit the company has not issued any fresh shares. (xxi) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. For K.P. Joshi & Co., Chartered Accountants Sd/- K.P. Joshi Proprietor Membership No: 034760 Place: Mumbai Date : 30th August 2010.