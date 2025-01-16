Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹13.8
Prev. Close₹14.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹13.8
Day's Low₹13.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹7.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.17
19.96
19.96
19.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.55
21.97
48.22
47.53
Net Worth
14.62
41.93
68.18
67.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
145.6
141.42
114.49
78.76
yoy growth (%)
2.95
23.52
45.36
70.42
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.01
-6.22
-16.02
-15.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.62
6.95
6.57
4.46
Depreciation
-4.63
-6.8
-5.79
-1.2
Tax paid
-2.57
-2.5
-2.14
-1.62
Working capital
8.48
3.31
15.32
-1.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.95
23.52
45.36
70.42
Op profit growth
98.52
-54.09
94.74
188.04
EBIT growth
76.55
12.24
24.14
151.68
Net profit growth
193.61
0.34
55.99
60.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
39.34
104.19
145.6
141.43
116.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.34
104.19
145.6
141.43
116.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.45
2.1
8.83
10
2.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,124.3
|30.88
|14,92,714.37
|11,832
|1.77
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,815.45
|27.49
|7,53,678.38
|6,358
|2.53
|34,915
|194.08
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,788.9
|40.52
|4,85,623.94
|3,526
|2.91
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
281.95
|30.87
|2,95,092.34
|2,812.1
|0.18
|16,803
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,890.3
|39.12
|1,74,546.26
|1,041.5
|1.1
|9,286.4
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ramakrishna L N
Whole-time Director
Santosh Kumar Vangapally
Additional Director
Subhashini
Additional Director
Naveen Erva
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Giri
CEO & Whole Time Director
Prashanth Mitta
Independent Director
Nikshit Hemendra Sha
Managing Director
Mautik Ajit Tolia
Whole Time Director
Sukesh Devdas Motwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nagendra Guddada
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Bodhtree Consulting Limited is an IT and IT Enabling Services (ITES) provider, incorporated on July 16, 1982. Bodhtree is a CMMI level 5 company which enables enterprises to transform their business using the power of cloud, analytics and digital solutions. In addition, it streamline key business processes by deploying enterprise applications, integrating applications with their IT infrastructure and maintaining them, so that business users can focus on strategic organizational priorities.Bodhtree, a global IT Consulting and Product Engineering services provider, offers technology solutions that address complex business issues and drive transformational growth. As a select partner of industry leading technology providers, it delivers best-in-class solutions tailored to meet the needs of SMB and large-enterprise clients. With extensive domain and IT expertise, their solutions integrate seamlessly within existing IT infrastructures, ensuring optimal business performance and maximized return on technology investments.The Company, headquartered in India provides technology-consulting services to various companies and SMEs across the globe. With a primary focus on Cloud CRM and Analytics, it provides services including solution design, development, implementation, integration, maintenance and support for customers in the healthcare & life sciences, hi-tech manufacturing, education and government verticals.During the year 2015-16, a 100% wholly owned subsidiary Company in the name
The Bodhtree Consulting Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd is ₹23.70 Cr. as of 23 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd is 0 and 1.74 as of 23 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bodhtree Consulting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Jan ‘15
Bodhtree Consulting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.85%, 3 Years at -18.51%, 1 Year at -59.65%, 6 Month at -27.18%, 3 Month at -1.43% and 1 Month at 54.19%.
