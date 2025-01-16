iifl-logo-icon 1
Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Share Price

13.8
(-4.83%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.8
  • Day's High13.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close14.5
  • Day's Low13.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

13.8

Prev. Close

14.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

13.8

Day's Low

13.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

7.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 Jan, 2025|04:24 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 93.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 93.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 6.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.17

19.96

19.96

19.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.55

21.97

48.22

47.53

Net Worth

14.62

41.93

68.18

67.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

145.6

141.42

114.49

78.76

yoy growth (%)

2.95

23.52

45.36

70.42

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.01

-6.22

-16.02

-15.91

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.62

6.95

6.57

4.46

Depreciation

-4.63

-6.8

-5.79

-1.2

Tax paid

-2.57

-2.5

-2.14

-1.62

Working capital

8.48

3.31

15.32

-1.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.95

23.52

45.36

70.42

Op profit growth

98.52

-54.09

94.74

188.04

EBIT growth

76.55

12.24

24.14

151.68

Net profit growth

193.61

0.34

55.99

60.34

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

39.34

104.19

145.6

141.43

116.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.34

104.19

145.6

141.43

116.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.45

2.1

8.83

10

2.65

View Annually Results

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,124.3

30.8814,92,714.3711,8321.7753,883230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,815.45

27.497,53,678.386,3582.5334,915194.08

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,788.9

40.524,85,623.943,5262.9113,274134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

281.95

30.872,95,092.342,812.10.1816,80360.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,890.3

39.121,74,546.261,041.51.19,286.4684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bodhtree Consulting Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ramakrishna L N

Whole-time Director

Santosh Kumar Vangapally

Additional Director

Subhashini

Additional Director

Naveen Erva

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Giri

CEO & Whole Time Director

Prashanth Mitta

Independent Director

Nikshit Hemendra Sha

Managing Director

Mautik Ajit Tolia

Whole Time Director

Sukesh Devdas Motwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nagendra Guddada

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bodhtree Consulting Ltd

Summary

Bodhtree Consulting Limited is an IT and IT Enabling Services (ITES) provider, incorporated on July 16, 1982. Bodhtree is a CMMI level 5 company which enables enterprises to transform their business using the power of cloud, analytics and digital solutions. In addition, it streamline key business processes by deploying enterprise applications, integrating applications with their IT infrastructure and maintaining them, so that business users can focus on strategic organizational priorities.Bodhtree, a global IT Consulting and Product Engineering services provider, offers technology solutions that address complex business issues and drive transformational growth. As a select partner of industry leading technology providers, it delivers best-in-class solutions tailored to meet the needs of SMB and large-enterprise clients. With extensive domain and IT expertise, their solutions integrate seamlessly within existing IT infrastructures, ensuring optimal business performance and maximized return on technology investments.The Company, headquartered in India provides technology-consulting services to various companies and SMEs across the globe. With a primary focus on Cloud CRM and Analytics, it provides services including solution design, development, implementation, integration, maintenance and support for customers in the healthcare & life sciences, hi-tech manufacturing, education and government verticals.During the year 2015-16, a 100% wholly owned subsidiary Company in the name
Company FAQs

What is the Bodhtree Consulting Ltd share price today?

The Bodhtree Consulting Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd is ₹23.70 Cr. as of 23 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd is 0 and 1.74 as of 23 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bodhtree Consulting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd?

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.85%, 3 Years at -18.51%, 1 Year at -59.65%, 6 Month at -27.18%, 3 Month at -1.43% and 1 Month at 54.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

