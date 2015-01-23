Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.17
19.96
19.96
19.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.55
21.97
48.22
47.53
Net Worth
14.62
41.93
68.18
67.49
Minority Interest
Debt
0
12.61
17.87
12.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.03
0.01
0.21
Total Liabilities
14.62
54.57
86.06
80.25
Fixed Assets
0.37
27.74
28.19
32.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.82
0.81
0.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.78
0.98
0
Networking Capital
6.69
20.74
52.91
43.45
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.81
62.73
89.5
83.93
Debtor Days
210.39
Other Current Assets
0.65
20.65
19.15
20.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.28
-41.81
-35.52
-42.06
Creditor Days
105.43
Other Current Liabilities
-0.49
-20.83
-20.22
-18.5
Cash
7.47
4.49
3.18
3.07
Total Assets
14.62
54.57
86.07
80.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.