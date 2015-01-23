iifl-logo-icon 1
Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Balance Sheet

13.8
(-4.83%)
Jan 23, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.17

19.96

19.96

19.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.55

21.97

48.22

47.53

Net Worth

14.62

41.93

68.18

67.49

Minority Interest

Debt

0

12.61

17.87

12.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.03

0.01

0.21

Total Liabilities

14.62

54.57

86.06

80.25

Fixed Assets

0.37

27.74

28.19

32.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

0.82

0.81

0.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.78

0.98

0

Networking Capital

6.69

20.74

52.91

43.45

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

6.81

62.73

89.5

83.93

Debtor Days

210.39

Other Current Assets

0.65

20.65

19.15

20.08

Sundry Creditors

-0.28

-41.81

-35.52

-42.06

Creditor Days

105.43

Other Current Liabilities

-0.49

-20.83

-20.22

-18.5

Cash

7.47

4.49

3.18

3.07

Total Assets

14.62

54.57

86.07

80.25

