Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.8
(-4.83%)
Jan 23, 2015

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.62

6.95

6.57

4.46

Depreciation

-4.63

-6.8

-5.79

-1.2

Tax paid

-2.57

-2.5

-2.14

-1.62

Working capital

8.48

3.31

15.32

-1.94

Other operating items

Operating

16.89

0.94

13.95

-0.3

Capital expenditure

-0.23

9.49

6.91

10.22

Free cash flow

16.66

10.43

20.86

9.91

Equity raised

68.97

54.08

45.84

35.87

Investing

-6.03

-0.52

-0.03

0.09

Financing

10.62

-1.57

14.21

2.86

Dividends paid

0

0

1.49

0.9

Net in cash

90.23

62.43

82.39

49.65

