Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.62
6.95
6.57
4.46
Depreciation
-4.63
-6.8
-5.79
-1.2
Tax paid
-2.57
-2.5
-2.14
-1.62
Working capital
8.48
3.31
15.32
-1.94
Other operating items
Operating
16.89
0.94
13.95
-0.3
Capital expenditure
-0.23
9.49
6.91
10.22
Free cash flow
16.66
10.43
20.86
9.91
Equity raised
68.97
54.08
45.84
35.87
Investing
-6.03
-0.52
-0.03
0.09
Financing
10.62
-1.57
14.21
2.86
Dividends paid
0
0
1.49
0.9
Net in cash
90.23
62.43
82.39
49.65
