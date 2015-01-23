Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,124.3
|30.88
|14,92,714.37
|11,832
|1.77
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,815.45
|27.49
|7,53,678.38
|6,358
|2.53
|34,915
|194.08
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,788.9
|40.52
|4,85,623.94
|3,526
|2.91
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
281.95
|30.87
|2,95,092.34
|2,812.1
|0.18
|16,803
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,890.3
|39.12
|1,74,546.26
|1,041.5
|1.1
|9,286.4
|684.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.