|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
145.6
141.42
114.49
78.76
yoy growth (%)
2.95
23.52
45.36
70.42
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.01
-6.22
-16.02
-15.91
As % of sales
2.75
4.4
13.99
20.21
Other costs
-128.62
-128.67
-84.24
-55.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
88.33
90.98
73.57
70.51
Operating profit
12.96
6.52
14.22
7.3
OPM
8.9
4.61
12.42
9.27
Depreciation
-4.63
-6.8
-5.79
-1.2
Interest expense
-1.53
-2.76
-2.08
-2.51
Other income
8.83
10
0.22
0.87
Profit before tax
15.62
6.95
6.57
4.46
Taxes
-2.57
-2.5
-2.14
-1.62
Tax rate
-16.49
-36.07
-32.67
-36.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.05
4.44
4.42
2.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
13.05
4.44
4.42
2.83
yoy growth (%)
193.61
0.34
55.99
60.34
NPM
8.96
3.14
3.86
3.6
