Bodhtree Consulting Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.8
(-4.83%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

145.6

141.42

114.49

78.76

yoy growth (%)

2.95

23.52

45.36

70.42

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.01

-6.22

-16.02

-15.91

As % of sales

2.75

4.4

13.99

20.21

Other costs

-128.62

-128.67

-84.24

-55.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

88.33

90.98

73.57

70.51

Operating profit

12.96

6.52

14.22

7.3

OPM

8.9

4.61

12.42

9.27

Depreciation

-4.63

-6.8

-5.79

-1.2

Interest expense

-1.53

-2.76

-2.08

-2.51

Other income

8.83

10

0.22

0.87

Profit before tax

15.62

6.95

6.57

4.46

Taxes

-2.57

-2.5

-2.14

-1.62

Tax rate

-16.49

-36.07

-32.67

-36.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.05

4.44

4.42

2.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

13.05

4.44

4.42

2.83

yoy growth (%)

193.61

0.34

55.99

60.34

NPM

8.96

3.14

3.86

3.6

